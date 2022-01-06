5 times Ananya Panday showed that pink dresses are the bankable statements your wardrobe needs





No question of a return to the life of rose. It’s a shade that knows how not to be trendy and can cure any fashionista’s blues. If you are one of those people who thinks that without a hard sell you would add many shades of pink, now is the time for you to move on. Running often is now almost a thing of the past, staying is the new cool. So, can we suggest some times when you can think pink at home? Whether for brunch, cocktails, or dates, these dresses mentioned below in Ananya Panday’s style archive won’t cost you in comfort or take more than a second for people to wear. other end of the line to recognize what a gorgeous outfit you have worn. Also call on all non-fashion lovers to give this ever stunning color a chance and you will never let yourself be disconnected from the euphoria again. The ruffles have gone through every mile to show that keeping the style fun is the perfect way to ‘fashun’. The 23-year-old loves original games and this I Love Pretty dress with two fabrics that came together to create a mini bombshell outfit in our hearts. The off-the-shoulder number involved a printed pink satin ruffle top that was affixed to a fitted black latex skirt. Ami Patel styled this look with pointy toe pumps for this diva. With a pink mini dress around, you will never fail to give the look that is on your to-do list. Call it a date or a girl’s night out with this bodycon shiny candy pink latex dress. Oh Polly’s sleeveless outfit featured a deep neckline and a pattern on the back that is often found on sports bras. The gorgeous girl wore this with blocked heels to tie. Ready for a moment on the red carpet? It’s time to spread some glamor, girls. The Liger actress recently wore a strapless dress like Meagan Concessio’s. This powder pink dress sported a beaded finish, hence that intense shine. Naeem Khan’s satin design featured a mini v-neck detail making it a case for a plunging neckline and those pleats that opened up into a cute flare and settled on the floor just looked magical. Let there be no limit to shining, her jewelry speaks for itself. How striking! Don’t want to go over the extra route while on a date? Ananya’s Alice McCall lace dress had a v-neck, bishop sleeves, and its ruffle hem made it super adorable. You can wear silver slingback heels or just pass it up. Because virtual dates can be perfect with just a set and minimal props. Blazers in your mind? Achieve a cool dress. You could opt for a regular blazer to wear during business meetings, but what about after-parties? Don’t let the boss in you be. The Pati Patni actress Aur Woh wore a pleated skirt suit that looked intriguing with a v-neck, lapels and, of course, the dramatic caged detail that stood right across her stomach. The Ananya ensemble saw a finishing touch with shimmering black peep-toe heels and teardrop heels with a hint of white. Which pink dress looks best on you? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | 7 times Ranveer Singh showed how to spice up your style with bucket hats

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/celebrity-style/5-times-ananya-panday-showed-pink-dresses-are-bankable-statement-makers-your-closet-needs-986285

