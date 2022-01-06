January 2022 live sales: latest UK deals from Currys, Amazon, Argos and more





The best discounts as they fall on games, clothing and more (iStock / The Independent) While some see the New Year as an opportunity to start new life goals, it’s also the perfect time to strike a good deal. With the Black Friday and Boxing Day shopping deals behind us, our eyes are on the January sale, which sees many of our favorite retailers, including John Lewis & Associates at Boots and Curries, Asos, Very and Argos by lowering their prices. If you’re looking to tone down those January blues with a bit of retail therapy, we’ve got your pick of the best deals on everything from a new mattress, a pair of headphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to makeup and trainers. . Follow our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop. Read more: Best sales of January 2022 Show last update



1641403828 How to Shop January Sale Like a Pro That’s all about us today. But of course, that’s not the end of our coverage as our guides are on hand to make sure you shop the January Sale like an absolute pro: Eva waite-taylor5 January 2022 17:30 1641402628 The KitchenAid craft blender is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday right now Want to become a star baker in 2022? Amazon reduced the price of this Pastry shop approved stand mixer. KitchenAid 5413184120696 Craft Stand Mixer: Was 599, now 459, Amazon.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Cooking aid) We looked at a similar model in our guide to the best stand mixers. Our tester rated the classic 4.8L stand mixer as the best for Pastry shop quality, noting that KitchenAid has built a reputation as a proven devotee. They also mention that with the optional extra accessories, KitchenAid machines are something you can use for just about any kitchen need. All of this makes the current sale offering an even more tempting prospect, offering a purchase of kitchen appliances that will adapt well to regular use and easily fit into everyday food preparation. To learn more about the device, read everything here: Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 5:10 PM 1641399028 Rest easy with these mattress offers One particularly expensive item you can save on during the January sales is your mattress, with popular brands like Simba, Emma, ​​Eve, and Dormeo drastically slashing their prices during the sales, some by as much as 50%. If you need better nights, why not save hundreds of pounds on your next bed in a box now. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a guide to the best mattress deals, so you can rest easy knowing your new mattress will be a bit more pocket friendly. Good nap : Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 4:10 PM 1641395428 Run, don’t walk: there’s € 100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (John Lewis and associates) It’s not often that we see deals on new Apple products, so this deal is definitely one to scream. Ahead of the launch of the latest Series 7, our reviewer called the Series 6 the most advanced Apple Watch yet. The screen has beautifully curved corners, a large speaker, microphone, and more, they said. Noting the advanced health and sleep tracking features, they added that if fitness and wellness is important to you, then Series 6 is for you. It also has contactless payments, built-in GPS, water resistance, and a blood oxygen sensor. With 100 price discounts right now, there’s no better time to invest. And if you have an old Apple Watch, trade it in and claim up to another 120 of its value. Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 3:10 PM 1641391828 Dyson airwrap dupe is 20% off right now If you’re struggling to find Dyson airwrap in the January sale, we’ve got the best solution. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (ghd) In our one-on-one review of the two tools, our reviewer said the ghd rise helps their hair stay wavy and bouncy late into the evening, which we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams. . They also praised the tool for its ability to minimize heat damage by using an infinite sensor and predictive technology that adapts the temperature to whatever works best for your hair type and thickness. When it comes to comparing the two devices, our writer said that if all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy of an investment. Want to know more? Here are all the additional details: Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 2:10 PM 1641388228 Calling coffee lovers, the DeLonghis bean machine is 50% off DeLonghi autentica coffee bean machine, silver and black: 699, now 349, Currys.fr < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Delonghi) If the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of fresh coffee, make this DeLonghi your first January purchase. Notable features include technology that grinds and moistens coffee before brewing for optimal flavor, a memory feature that remembers your favorite cup of Joe (like who can remember something before a morning coffee? ) And a milk frother for drinks worthy of a barista. Learn more about the machine below: Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 1:10 PM 1641384628 Do you dream of vacation? Discover Tuis flight and holiday offers < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Tui) If the January blues have you dreaming of a vacation, Tuis live happy sale might be the answer you’re looking for. The vacation provider is currently offering up to $ 300 off your next big trip when you depart between May 1 and October 31, 2022. For example, if you fancy a trip to Kefalonia (who wouldn’t?), You’ll be happy to hear that a seven-night half-board stay at the Mediterrane Hotel has been reduced by 546 per person at 407 (Tui.co.uk). Enter code: SALE at checkout to get an extra 100. Eva waite-taylor5 January 2022 12:10 1641383428 Need a new sofa? This January sale offer is a must < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Comfortable) If your plans for January are to spend time on the sofa going through Netflix, then you need to invest in a new sofa. This one landed # 1 in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our editor noting that if you’re looking for a deep, comfy sofa that you can snuggle in at night, look no further than the freezing cold. As for its styling, they wrote that the slight square shape of the bulky armrests and high back gives this sofa a super chic look, adding that it is a great all-rounder that will work with any decoration scheme. Eva waite-taylorJan. 5, 2022, 11:50 a.m. 1641382228 Currys slashes the price of the Dysons cordless vacuum Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was 599, now 439, Currys.fr < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Curry) Usually priced at just under $ 600, that $ 160 savings are worth grabbing. We compared this with the V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, and our reviewer said the V11 definitely had the edge. They noted that you won’t have to part with another vacuum cleaner, as it does a first-class job as good as any corded model, even in large homes. Apparently a one-size-fits-all Dyson is a bargain this January. This isn’t the only model that has been discounted, read our buying guide to find out how you can save on the Dyson V10 as well: Eva waite-taylorJanuary 5, 2022 11:30 AM 1641381028 Best Theragun deal we’ve seen in January sales If you’re starting the New Year with a little fitness kick, you’ll need one of these. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Theragun) Soothe tired muscles and promote healing with the Theraguns Elite Massager. It landed a spot in our roundup of the best massage guns, where our reviewer said: If you want to be guided through your recovery, the Elite Theraguns model is the ideal high-end device. They also praised the closed handle which helps you handle it easily and reach the hard spots on your back. It has five speeds, a long battery life, great accessories and a quiet motor that all add up to make it a luxury choice, they added. 