Predicting trends for 2022

When does something actually get “cool”? Sometimes it’s a response to haute couture or the times we live in – just look at Crocs, the UGG revival and the re-emergence of Juicy Couture, due to the pandemic demand for clothes so soft you forget. that you have body shape and Y2K Internet propensity. Sometimes there is absolutely no rhyme or reason for it. Think back to the days when everyone was doing sea chants on TikTok and writers in internet culture thought about how it symbolized our desire for a simpler way of life, when in fact it did. got big because it was funny and the songs of sailors were slapping.

Trying to predict trends may overload the cultural pudding a bit, but with that caveat in mind, we gave it a try anyway. Here’s what we’re seeing in our crystal ball (Instagram) for 2022 – and to give this whole business a little more authority, we’ve also brought in a digital expert and author of Break Internet, Olivia Yallop, for her take on the things that will define our personalities next year.

The new ass is the breasts

From the British Adele Vogue cover of Kim Petras’ latest single “Coconut», The cultural ground is fertile for the return of the humble titty. Bums have dominated the conversation lately, and while they deserve too much to leave her, our insane senses tell us that boobs are about to come back to share the limelight (see also: the promotional image for new alt pop sweetheart Rebecca Black and Slayyyter’s “Read My Mind” collaboration). Expect breasts to be huge, pushing under your chin and all over the place for 2022, as they deserve.

The new wired headset is the iPod

We love to recycle technology – Polaroid cameras, vinyl, and most recently wired headphones – so a reassessment of the iPod is the next step. Considering the dissatisfaction of many listeners with streaming services, especially when it comes to deceiving artists (and not to mention the cringe “Taylor Swift has lived rent-free in your head and killed your life, comrades’ of your 2021 Spotify Wrapped…), you might see music fans ditching them altogether and pulling out their old Ye Olde 2008 analog listening devices instead.

The new Y2K is the late 00s awk

“The Y2K aesthetic – all the pastel pinks, the frosted wrap-around glasses and the tongue-in-cheek Juicy tubes – has reached its peak,” Yallop said. In 2022, we’ll take a slightly different iteration of Gen Z’s favorite fashion trend: “Next year, get ready to embrace the late 2000s; a consciously silly look that relives the best of the worst of the late 2000s. We’re talking layered tank tops, button-down vests, long denim skirts and belts on everything. Improbable style icons include Bella from dusk (often tagged on Depop) and any red carpet appearances of Ashley Tisdale v. 2005-2009. Jesus take the wheel.

The new emo revival is indie sleaze

IPods and wired headphones, especially white Apple’s, were a big part of the indie scene the first time around, and it looks like we’re on the cusp of a second life for the late-years aesthetic. 2000 and early 2010. It might sound terrifying – we’re probably not far from the return of American Apparel disco pants and crying over boys in winklepickers while wearing cardigans – but it does make sense.

Arctic Monkeys, one of the flagship bands of the time, confirmed a new album this year, and the rhythm guitar sound of bands like The Rakes and The Young Knives was revived somewhat in 2022 by Wet Leg, Yard Act. and others. Pack your berets and get ready to get poured a pint in a basement club while the DJ plays “We Are Your Friends”, and in the meantime light up your fight-or-flight responses while watching the @indiesleaze Instagram.

The new loungewear is uncomfortable, impractical glam

It’s a bit obvious that we’ve already seen hints in 2021 as the lockdown softens, but the fur, feathers, stilettos, vinyl and, sadly, bandage dresses will return with a vengeance as everyone pulls together after a winter of ketchup-stained sweatpants and Omicron-related uncertainty.

The new Game of Thrones is all about the three bodies

From Game of thrones Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss present another sprawling book adaptation that critics will call “epic” when it arrives on Netflix next year. The three body problem is based on the three-book series by Chinese author Liu Cixin, who imagines a future in which Earth awaits before being invaded by its nearest star system. 2022 will be quite an important year for literary science fiction in general, as the adaptation of Emily St. John-Mandel’s Eleven station – centered around a mysterious virus, never heard of this one before – also continues.

The new chocolate brown is. very perished

“Head-to-toe brown cuts may have reigned supreme on the TikTok page for you in 2021, but the color experts at Pantone have a whole new hue planned for the New Year,” Yallop says. As you might have guessed, the new chocolate brown, which was the new lime green (which was itself the new millennial pink), is… periwinkle! “It gives… Parma Violet,” Yallop adds, “comfortable lilac tracksuits with cheerful purple nail tips. ”

The new literary sad girl is the party girl

You know her, you sympathize with her and you tolerate her as you tolerate yourself: the literary sad girl. In recent years, she has been the avatar of contemporary English literature – writers from Sally Rooney to Raven Leilani have rendered vivid and moving portraits of women going through uncertain periods of their lives, exploring their complex relationships with the sex, their own body and other people.

We feel a movement away from the sad girl towards the party girl, who certainly experiences some of the same emotions as the sad girl, but emphasizes having a good time: she drinks margaritas like water. , rides on motorcycles, and his favorite food is oysters in hot sauce. Represented in literary culture by the debut of Marlowe Granados in 2021 Happy hour, and brought to the fore due to the recent passing of LA’s biggest hedonistic columnist Eve Babitz, the party girl – and glamor in literature more generally – is set to make a comeback, dragging along with her, as Eloise Hendy put it for the elephant magazine: “Pleasure as a means, then again a means with no end in sight.”

The new Crocs are … Vibram toe shoes

Crocs were the big hit of 2021, and they could be followed in 2022 by their even uglier cousins, the Vibram shoe. Designed as an equally practical item but having new life as a must-have item among fashion people posting trash photos on Instagram, Vibram shoes are hovering outside the mainstream after a year or two of serve as inspiration for Balenciaga, but this could finally be their breakthrough year. People are constantly trying to outdo each other on Instagram, and these hideous things are exactly the type of post that Times New Roman’s slogans on t-shirt heads will soon be enacting in droves.

The new streetwear is. meta-porter

Of course, no roundup of future trends would be complete without a consideration of the metaverse. “Forget your IRL cut and check your metaplacard: in 2022 we are wearing digital fashion,” predicts Yallop. “Thanks to applications like DressX and influencers like @this outfit does not exist, virtual wardrobes will be more accessible than ever. Hope you look better in the metaverse than when you got out of bed half an hour before a meeting.

