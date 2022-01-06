Ann Demeulemeesters event canceled and postponed to June





Another occasion was canceled for the upcoming Pitti Uomo fair in Florence: the presentation of the special guest of the event, Ann Demeulemeester. The announcement was made late yesterday afternoon by the organizers of Pitti Immagine who two days ago reiterated their willingness to move forward with the show despite the growth in transmissions of covid- 19, the consequent withdrawal of certain brands, such as Brunello Cucinelli, and the cancellation of events and fashion shows for several labels, such as Giorgio Armanis haute couture and men’s fashion shows. The presentation of the Valentinos Vintage project, initially scheduled for January 13 to 20 in Milan, has also been postponed to April. Last night, the Italian government released more measures aimed at containing the pandemic and the record number of infections recorded in recent days. Yesterday, January 5, 51,587 new daily cases of coronavirus were recorded in the Italian region of Lombardy, from 214,700 swabs taken, a new record number of cases since the start of the pandemic. Pitti Immagine is preparing to open the 101st edition of Pitti Uomo, with 600 new menswear collections to be presented at the Fortezza da Basso, reads a note from Pitti Immagine. But the current evolution of contagions and the resulting containment measures adopted by the Italian government and other countries, in some cases, make it impossible to hold a single event in its proper form, with its necessary characteristics. And this is unfortunately the case for the special event dedicated to the new course of Ann Demeulemeesters. Lapo Cianchi: “We have decided to postpone the event of this Pitti Uomo edition until June 2022. The project we wanted, with Claudio Antonioli and Ann Demeulemeester herself, all united by great enthusiasm, was a celebration of fashion, music, entertainment and sociability, where people and their interactions were an integral part of the show, the show’s director of communications, special events and international relations, Lapo Cianchi said in a statement. He continued: Over the past few weeks we have tried to adapt the project to the changing environmental conditions, ensuring maximum safety for everyone involved in the production, but gradually the project became empty and it was no longer possible to maintain the original spirit. The celebration of Ann’s long and prestigious career and the farewell to the promising new career deserve the best possible conditions: this is why, reluctantly, we have decided to postpone the event until the next edition of Pitti Uomo, in June. 2022. The effects of the pandemic In June 2021, the Florentine event registered six thousand visitors, including more than 4,000 buyers, with an overall percentage of foreign buyers of just under 30%. Its June 2019 event, by comparison, welcomed 30,000 visitors and 18,500 buyers. It should be noted that the figures are not homogeneous since the 100th edition of the men’s show in June 2021 was staged with Pitti Bimbo. Florentine fairs also have the digital edition: Pitti Connect, a digital networking platform and marketplace to generate business opportunities and integrate physical fairs. The initiative enables exhibition exhibitors to increase their visibility, activate commercial contacts and be supported in receiving orders. This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and editing by: Rachel Douglass.

