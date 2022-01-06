Which 2022 events are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19? – WWD

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic, it appears there is a déjà vu in 2020 as several major upcoming events have been postponed or canceled.

Numerous events taking place this month have recently announced that they are postponed or canceled as COVID-19 cases reach levels not seen since last winter as the Omicron variant spreads. quickly across the world.

The surge in cases has already had an impact on awards season 2022, as the Grammys and Critics’ Choice Awards announced they were indefinitely postponing their ceremonies. In fashion, Giorgio Armani announced this week that he was canceling his January menswear and couture shows due to the pandemic.

Here, WWD summarizes some of the major upcoming fashion and entertainment events in 2022 that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. This post will be updated as more events announce postponements or cancellations.

Armani Men’s and Couture Shows

Giorgio Armani announced on January 4 that he was canceling his upcoming Giorgio and Emporio fall 2022 menswear shows in Milan as well as his Armani Privé couture show in Paris this month due to the pandemic. Armani does not intend to host digital versions for all three shows.

“This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation,” reads a statement released by the fashion house.

Baselworld

Baselworld organizers revealed on November 12 that they were postponing the spring 2022 watch show event, which was embarking on a new concept. The new concept had a date to be confirmed and a later date has yet to be revealed.

Critics’ Choice Award

On December 22, it was announced that the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards had been postponed due to COVID-19. The awards ceremony was scheduled for January 9. Organizers haven’t revealed a new date for the show, however, they are still planning a live in-person broadcast. This year’s show will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

“After careful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally scheduled for the 9th. January 2022, “organizers said in a statement.” We are in regular communication with LA County public health officials, and are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season. during which to hold our annual in-person gala with everyone’s safety and health being our top priority. We will share further details with our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry as soon as possible. “

Grammy Awards

It was revealed on January 5 that the 2022 Grammys will be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31, and the nominations were released at the end of November. The Recording Academy had planned to host the show at its traditional venue – the Crypto.com arena, formerly known as Staples Center – with a live audience.

The Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcast the Grammys, released a joint statement: 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority. Considering the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 just carries too much risk. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon. “

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Festival revealed on December 20 that it was canceling its awards gala for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The awards show was scheduled for January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The winners will be announced in a press release announced on January 15.

The film festival itself, which was scheduled to take place January 7-17, has also been canceled. Rather, it will be held from June 21 to 27.

Pitti Uomo

As the annual men’s show continues, fashion designers Ann Demeulemeester and Brunello Cucinelli have announced that they will not be attending the Pitti Uomo, which takes place in Florence from January 11-13.

Cucinelli revealed on January 4 that the men’s brand will not participate in the Pitti Uomo due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The designer will still present the brand’s fall 2022 men’s collection during Milan Fashion Week through press and client meetings that follow COVID-19 protocols.

Demeulemeester, who has been named Pitti Uomo’s special guest, revealed the next day that she will postpone her much-anticipated event at the Men’s Lounge. The designer was also due to organize an event in the former Stazione Leopolda railway factory on January 12 to celebrate the brand’s 40-year history. The celebration will be moved to the June edition of Pitti Uomo.

Project

Project has canceled its upcoming men’s show in New York on January 4. The show was originally scheduled for January 26 and 27. Organizers attributed the cancellation to its mission to “better serve the men’s clothing community.”

The show still plans to move forward with its in-person show in Las Vegas on February 14-16 and its July edition of Project New York.

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival announced on January 5 that it was canceling its in-person events and moving virtual as the Omicron variant continued to spread. The festival is scheduled to start on January 20 and end on January 30.

