Omicron sets Fashion Week in motion

As Omicron infections escalate in fashion capitals of the world, brands face a now-familiar dilemma: should they move forward with plans for in-person Fashion Week show in a context growing health and safety concerns? For a growing number of designers, the answer is no.

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo announced on Wednesday that Ann Demeulemeester, whose recently relaunched brand was slated to be the special featured guest next week, would be featured in June instead. Designed as a fashion, music, entertainment and sociality festival where people and their interactions are an integral part of the show, the event has proven too difficult to organize amid yet another wave of coronavirus, said organizers.

Over the past few weeks we have tried to adapt the project to the changed environmental conditions while ensuring maximum safety for everyone involved in production, Lapo Cianchi, communications and special events manager at Pitti Immagine, wrote in a letter to press. But the project is running out little by little and it is no longer possible to keep its original spirit.

The move follows that of Giorgio Armani, who earlier this week canceled his menswear and haute couture shows scheduled to take place in Milan and Paris this month. In December, the British Fashion Council announced it would skip its London Fashion Week event in January, citing uncertainties over the course of the pandemic. A hybrid physical-digital London Fashion Week is still scheduled to take place in February.

Still others say the parade must continue: the groups that organize the fashion week The Council of Fashion Designers of America in New York, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana in Milan and the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion in Paris confirmed this week The events of January will continue. It is therefore up to each brand to decide whether or not to participate in the men’s fashion shows in January and in the Haute Couture Week in Paris at the end of the month.

These decisions must be made in a context of uncertainty. While some experts say the latest wave of Covid-19 may have peaked in London, cases are still on the rise in many parts of the world and government restrictions on events and travel are constantly changing. And while few brands have canceled their fashion week plans altogether, Armanis’ decision is worrying: in early 2020, the brand was the first major record label to cancel its show in response to the coronavirus crisis. .

For many in the industry, including the press, buyers, and creatives, international travel has become complicated, expensive, and in some cases totally out of the question. New York-based creative consultant Joseph Keefer tweeted On Tuesday, he was in the process of canceling the showroom space in Paris.

Looks like Paris is done [and] dusted for all North American brands, retailers and representatives, Keefer wrote. Word from the last couple of days is that the big hitters all stop in class.

Some brands change plans, rather than completely abandoning them. Brunello Cucinelli has left Pitti Uomo but will go ahead with his planned showroom presentation during Milan Fashion Week for Men on January 13, extending the event to three days to accommodate a reduced number of appointments. you. A medical team will be on hand to provide customers with Covid swabs, the brand said.

Others, including Dior, Y / Project and Zegna, still plan to move forward with in-person presentations this month, tightening up security protocols to protect staff and spectators. In New York City, Carolina Herrera is currently preparing for an in-person show during New York Fashion Week in February, providing on-site testing and requiring proof of vaccination from attendees.

We are tailoring our plans in real time to ensure the health and safety of our community while continuing to protect the industry’s ability to continue our collective activities, said Leslie Russo, president of IMGs fashion events and properties, who works with CFDA to produce New York Fashion Week.

But even if brands continue with shows and presentations, for many others in the industry this season will still be far from the status quo. The increase in cases and tighter travel restrictions will prevent the press, buyers, models and other creatives from traveling abroad. The Mytheresas buying team will not attend menswear or couture shows this season, according to the retailer. Likewise, Hearst Magazines said New York-based journalists and executives will not travel for the January shows.

For now, we’re cautious, a spokesperson for Hearst said.

Keefer, founder of New York-based consultancy KFR Studio, which also handles wholesale operations for emerging labels, canceled plans for a showroom in Paris after learning that major UK and US retailers no longer went to the city.

We decided it was in the best interest of our brands to cancel and not take any exposure risks, he told BoF, noting that brands would continue to book in-person appointments. in New York as well as virtual appointments for international clients. We sent a lot of texts and calls to kind of feel it. And our experience feedback was: it’s not viable, it’s not worth the investment.

At Zegna, some previously booked models and collaborators cannot make it to Milan, where the brand is based, and had to be replaced. But moving forward with the organization of the event, the first show since the label changed its name, is not in question, said artistic director Alessandro Sartori.

The only thing that could change is the number of people invited, he said, adding that he expects in-person guests to be mostly locals. Suddenly, like many of its peers, the brand designs its event with a digital audience in mind.

Since the pandemic, it’s more important for brands to consider guests who aren’t physically present, Sartori said. If you look at your desk, you will also have an immersive experience.

Additional reporting by Robert Williams and Alexandra Mondalek.