Calling on men affected by suicide to participate in the first-ever bereavement survey





The National Suicide Research Foundation, which launched the nation’s first-ever national survey on suicide bereavement, called on men affected by the issue to make contact after it emerged that to date only one in five respondents is a man.

More than 1,500 people have participated to date, but researchers are concerned about the smaller number of men (20%) among that number, especially since between 75 and 82% of people who commit suicide each year. year are men. According to the NSRF: “We especially want to learn more about men’s experiences with suicide bereavement so that we can inform and improve suicide grief support for men, as we know they are less likely to ask for suicide. help with their mental health. “We want to make sure that we represent the experiences of men affected by the suicide of someone they know. It could be a friend, family member, partner, a neighbor, patient, student, colleague or client who committed suicide. “ Around 500 suicides are recorded in Ireland each year and it is estimated that six family members and up to 135 people may be affected by each death by suicide. This means that approximately 60,000 people or more could be affected by suicide in this country each year. The survey aims to improve the support available to people bereaved by suicide and to increase public awareness of the impact of suicide and reduce stigma. At the launch last October, researcher Dr Eve Griffin said: “The voices of those who have grieved by suicide are too often missing from research, and their stories are critical to improving our understanding and response. with appropriate supports and services. “The impacts of suicide can be far-reaching, and for this reason, we invite anyone who has been affected by suicide to consider participating.” The Hugg research partner organization was founded by Fiona Tuomey, its CEO, who asked anyone affected to brief the investigation on how they coped with their loss. The survey will end at the end of January 2022 and can be viewed in line. 50808: send HELLO by SMS to 50808;

Samaritans: toll-free number 116 123 or email [email protected];

Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Hotline: Toll Free 1 800 807 077.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40779579.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos