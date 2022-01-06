The major trends in men’s fashion for 2022? Dress like a teenage girl

HE HAS young years for men’s fashion. Pretty charm necklaces often wrap around Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber’s necks, making the old-school icon and one of paparazzi favorites feel like he’s just born out of a camp summer. Last November, Washington witch Kyle Kuzma pulled into the locker room in a pink Raf Simons sweater with gigundo sleeves, reminiscent of a child wearing her older brother’s outfit. And fashion companies print adult clothing with a serious Children’s Place feel. British label JW Anderson’s spring offerings are filled with sweaters and other pieces in cute strawberry prints, while Urban Outfitters offers a ‘doodle’ hoodie covered in smiley faces.

This adult hug disguised as a tween has a name: “kidcore”. While it’s been simmering for some time (the tie-dye boom of 2018 was an early indicator), kidcore has jumped during the pandemic. You can assume that men find solace in dressing like themselves before their teens: Lyst, a UK company that tracks the behavior of over 150 million online shoppers in 2021, ranks kidcore as the one of the main trends of 2021, largely based on the power to search for things. -things like charm necklaces and cartoon fangs. Many people are looking for comfort and privacy, explains Pierre Lavenir, culture specialist at Lyst. SHARE YOUR OPINION What do you think of the kidcore trend? Join the conversation below. Kidcore is defined by attitude rather than a particular combination of clothing or accessories. It’s about reviewing the way you dress before someone tells you what’s cool when you really dress. When 24-year-old Isaac Rodriguez wears a very expressive outfit of, say, red-orange fur with a green hat and red Nike shoes, he is channeling his teenage mindset. My seven year old would say to me, “Dude, put this on. Mr. Rodriguez, a stylist from Los Angeles who was until recently a loan officer, says he found a kind of joy in testing the limits of what he can wear. (Admittedly, most of the kidcorers I’ve seen weren’t that much different from being kids. I’ve never seen anything from the ’60s in a charm necklace, but if that’s you, email me.) Growing up, John Patrick Thorn, 32, a content creator and entrepreneur living outside of Nashville, Tenn., Defied the strict dress code at his Catholic school by wearing two-tone bowling shoes with the required khakis and polo shirt. . “I always do something different to get around the rules of fashion in some way or another,” she said. Although he went through an all black period in his twenties, Mr Thorn rediscovered his more optimistic side. Recently, he splashed a clementine-orange polo shirt from Jacquemus and painted Renoir-style cargo pants from New York label KidSuper. These many colors [I wear], all those funny things, it definitely reminds me of my childhood, he said. When strict corporate dress codes become obsolete, many men see no reason to let go of their youthful sense of style when they land an adult job with quotes. I can literally wear whatever I want to work, says Julian Davis, a 24-year-old copyright infringement specialist in Austin, TX. Mr Davis took full advantage of his company’s loose standards, often sporting a splashed sweater with a little golfer print on it, and the fur was crossed with a wolf print that reminds him of his childhood in Alaska. When I was a kid, I always imagined myself looking a little more polished as an adult, says Cody Pham, 26, a Los Angeleso who opened an outlet for Custom Bikes. Mr. Pham discovered that in his early twenties he didn’t have to give up his style of pattern mixing. Today he often wears a bubble print puffer jacket and giant pants. Last year, he even dyed his hair a bright orange, like his childhood icon, Dennis Rodman. Mr Pham said he preferred to express himself rather than stifle his style to fit. She is happy when strangers ask her what she is wearing. The shy nostalgia may prefer to add a little childishness to their style rather than engage in completely free expression. This is the approach of Calvin Tierney. For a week, Mr. Tierney, a 25-year-old electrical engineer in Nanaimo, British Columbia, layered a trendy outfit like the barbed-stripe fleece jacket from a collaboration between Supreme and Japanese company South2 West8 on casual attire. On weekends, he takes a slightly uncontrollable approach by “throwing”[ing] different models together. Her boyfriend and parents sometimes raise their eyebrows at patchwork flannel shirts or silly patterned tees, but like many other teens, she dresses for herself, not them. Children’s games Four pieces worthy of a teenage dream Clockwise from top left: Capital Fleece, $ 370, MrPorter.com; Necklace, $ 170, IanCharms.com; Jungmaven sweatpants, $ 205, MrPorter.com; Clogs, $ 55, Crocs.com The Wall Street Journal is not remunerated by the retailer identified in their article as an outlet for the product. Registered retailers are often not the only retail outlets. Write to Jacob Gallagher at [email protected]

