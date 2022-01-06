The big men’s fashion trend of 2022? Dress like a teenage girl





HE WAS a year of youth for men’s fashion. Pretty charm necklaces often circled Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber’s necks, making these modestly styled icons and paparazzi favorites feel like they’ve stepped out of summer camp. Last November, Washington wizard Kyle Kuzma walked into the locker room in a pink Raf Simons sweater with gigundo sleeves, reminiscent of a child wearing the clothes of his big brothers. And fashion companies have made adult clothing with serious Childrens Place overtones. British label JW Andersons’ spring offering was littered with sweaters and other pieces in cute strawberry prints, while Urban Outfitters has a doodle hoodie covered in infantile smileys.

This grown-up embrace of dressing like a preteen has a name: kidcore. While it’s been simmering for some time (the tie-dye explosion in 2018 was an early indicator), kidcore has skyrocketed during the pandemic. You can assume that men find solace in dressing like their tweens: Lyst, a UK company that tracks the behavior of over 150 million online shoppers in 2021, has listed kidcore as one of its top trends. from 2021, largely based on the research strength of items like charm necklaces and cartoon fangs. Many people were looking for comfort and familiarity, said Pierre Lavenir, cultural specialist at Lyst. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What is your take on the kidcore trend? Join the conversation below. Kidcore is defined by an attitude rather than a specific combination of clothing or accessories. It’s about revisiting the way you dressed before someone told you what was cool when you really dressed for yourself. When 24-year-old Isaac Rodriguez wears a particularly expressive outfit, say an orange and red fleece with a green hat and red Nike shoes, it is channeling his teenage state of mind. Me, at seven, I’d say to myself, man, you don’t care. Mr Rodriguez, a stylist from Los Angeles who was until recently a loan officer, said he found a kind of joy in testing the limits of what he could wear. (It must be said that most of the kidcorers I spotted weren’t that far from being kids. I haven’t seen sixty in a charm necklace yet, but if that’s you, email me. an email.) Growing up, John Patrick Thorn, 32, a content creator and entrepreneur living outside of Nashville, Tenn., Defied the strict dress code of his Catholic schools by wearing two-tone bowling shoes with the requisite khakis and polo shirt. . I was always doing something different to bend the fashion rules somehow, he said. Although he went through an all black period in his twenties, Mr Thorn has since rediscovered his more optimistic side. Recently, he splashed a clementine orange polo shirt from Jacquemus and Renoir-painted cargo pants from New York label KidSuper. Many of these colors [I wear], all those funny things, it definitely reminds me of my childhood, he said. As strict corporate dress codes become more and more mainstream, many men see little reason to leave behind their youthful sense of style when they get an adult job in quotes. I could literally wear whatever I want to work, said Julian Davis, a 24-year-old copyright infringement specialist in Austin, TX. Mr. Davis takes full advantage of his company’s lax standards, often wearing a sweater studded with images of little golfers and a fleece crossed with wolf designs that remind him of growing up in Alaska. When I was a kid I always saw myself as a little more refined as an adult, said Cody Pham, 26, a Los Angeleno who opens specialty bike shops. Mr. Pham discovered that in his early twenties he didn’t have to give up his style of pattern mixing. Today, he often wears bubble puffer jackets and gigantic pants. Last year, he even dyed his hair a blazing orange shade, just like his childhood style icon, Dennis Rodman. Mr Pham said he preferred to express himself rather than stifle his style to fit. He relishes when strangers ask him what he’s wearing. The shy nostalgic may prefer to add a touch of boyish to their style rather than engage in free expression at full blast. This is the approach of Calvin Tierney. During the week, Mr. Tierney, a 25-year-old electrical engineer in Nanaimo, BC, layers a trendy piece like a barbed wire-print fleece jacket from a collaboration between Supreme and Japans South2 West8 on an otherwise tame outfit. On weekends, he takes a slightly less restrained approach by throwing[ing] different models together. His girlfriend and parents sometimes raise an eyebrow at his patchwork flannel shirts or Goofy print t-shirts, but like many at heart teens, he dresses for himself, not them. Child’s play Four pieces worthy of teenage dreams Clockwise from top left: Kapital Fleece, $ 370, MrPorter.com; Necklace, $ 170, IanCharms.com; Jungmaven sweatpants, $ 205, MrPorter.com; Clogs, $ 55, Crocs.com The Wall Street Journal is not remunerated by the retailers listed in its articles as outlets for the products. The listed retailers are often not the only retail outlets. Write to Jacob Gallagher at [email protected]

