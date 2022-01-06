from Sundance to Rio Carnival

We may have just entered a new year, but many will feel a sense of déjà vu, as major events around the world herald cancellations amid growing cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Several Christmas events have been canceled across the world during the holiday season, and with the number of cases showing no signs of slowing down, many other events that were due to take place in January are also being canceled or postponed.

Here are some of the most significant events affected by Omicron cancellations:

Rio Street Carnival

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have announced the cancellation of next month’s carnival celebrations due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. AFP

Earlier this week, authorities in Rio de Janeiro announced the cancellation of street parades and parties held during its world-famous carnival next month for a second year. The carnival, hosted by Rio’s samba schools and watched from the grandstands of the city’s Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai, will continue as authorities can put measures in place to control crowds and ensure visitors encounter Covid -19. security requirements. However, street parades and parties organized by the public will not be so easy to control.

“Street carnival, by its very nature, due to its democratic aspect, makes any kind of control impossible,” said Eduardo Paes, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

Other Brazilian cities are also canceling their carnival parades. Last week, the northeastern city of Salvador announced that it would not be celebrating the event.

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has canceled all in-person events due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. AFP

The Sundance Film Festival, which takes place annually in Park City, Utah, was set to debut on Jan.20 in a hybrid model, offering both online and in-person screenings. However, on Wednesday, organizers announced that it will now take place only online. We don’t think it’s safe or feasible to bring together thousands of artists, audiences, staff, volunteers and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival, when overwhelmed communities are already struggling. struggling to provide essential services, its organizers said.

We were looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its surprisingly high transmissibility rates pushes the boundaries of health security, travel and other infrastructure across the country.

Disney Plus Boba Fett Book Premiere

The red carpet for Disney’s latest high-profile series was postponed this week. The first for the Star wars The spin-off was scheduled to coincide with the series’ debut on Disney + on Tuesday, but stars and series creators will instead gather to celebrate the series finale on Tuesday, February 8, depending on the Covid situation.

Broadway

Many Broadway shows are closed just a few months after welcoming audiences again. Reuters

A number of Broadway theater productions have closed again, just months after welcoming visitors in their stead. The team behind Mrs. Doubtfire announced that it would be on hiatus until mid-March to ensure the safety of its actors and audiences, while the popular show Waitress will close with immediate effect, two weeks before the end of its appearance on Broadway.

Other shows including Is not too proud and Thoughts of a colored man have closed for good, citing a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

Giorgio Armani cancels his show in Milan

Giorgio Armani has announced that he is canceling his men’s fashion show in Milan this month and his Prive haute couture show in Paris due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe. PA

Italian designer Giorgio Armani announced this week that his upcoming shows at Milan Fashion Week for Men and Paris Haute Couture Week have both been canceled.

Citing concerns over the new variant of Omicron which is rampant across Europe, Armani, 87, said with great regret and after careful consideration, in light of the worsening epidemiological situation ” , he felt compelled to stop the shows, both scheduled for later this month.

The designer said that while fashion shows are crucial and irreplaceable occasions, “he felt a duty to protect people and that the health and safety of employees and the public must again be a priority.”

Update: January 6, 2022, 3:28 p.m.