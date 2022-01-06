Five highly achievable style resolutions you should see through in 2022





If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that life is too short to dress like a sane Stanley (trademark). So this year, do like Timothée Chalamet and the rest of Hollywood’s new breed of brilliantly daring fashionable mantises (I’m looking at you Justin Bieber, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Machine Gun Kelly) and embrace the color, pattern and everything in between. his crazy glory. Just make sure whatever you’re wearing looks good on you – a local tailor that’s easy to find online will help you out – and go for it for a lifetime, because, I repeat, it’s short. The best brands for this new generation of daring wardrobe are Stella McCartney (see costume above), Loewe, Louis Vuitton (see below) and Dries Van Noten. 5. Kiss your inner baby boy The great and late Virgil Abloh has done his life’s work to infuse the unbridled joys of childhood – the unmistakable pleasures of early discovery and play – into fashion. His collections for Off-White (the brand he founded) and Louis Vuitton (the brand for which he was artistic director of men’s clothing) were bright and daring, full of unexpected proportions and surprising accessories – think of teddy bear-covered sweaters and monogrammed bags in the shape of jets – and the work he produced in his 41 small years was as chock-full of brilliant ideas as a full chest of toys. If there’s one style resolution to keep in 2022, then it’s to be more Abloh. And to, in turn, embrace your inner little boy in everything you do: dress expressively, live with curiosity and most of all, create without hate. NOW READ These are the biggest menswear moments of 2021 Skinny jeans are officially done, ask Travis Scott 26 Reasons You Should Start Dressing Like A $ AP Rocky ASAP

