The 14 best men’s camouflage pants to wear in 2022





If you are looking to make a statement with your style this year, the go-to choice must be a pair of camo pants. Of course, camouflage was designed to blend in with the masses, but these days you can use it to stand out. Camouflage is out of fashion and over the past year it is common to see camouflage adorn the more sartorial men and women who live in large cities. Fatigue and vintage military gear are commonplace and (usually) very easy to find in vintage stores from San Francisco to Brooklyn, as are well-worn Mossy Oak and Real Tree t-shirts and pants. Vintage isn’t the only way to go, however. American heritage brands like Filson and LL Bean still make a lot of hunting gear that easily intersects with the zeitgeist of current fashion. American labels like Todd Snyder and Ralph Lauren have always borrowed from military and workwear silhouettes. Even streetwear brands like Southern California’s Stüssy collaborate with Mossy Oak. Camouflage has apparently been in use for thousands of years – think of hunters hiding in paint and mud. The cover-up we’re talking about, however, came much later. It was first introduced to soldiers for large-scale warfare purposes by the French during the First World War. With close quarters fighting, single-shot muskets, and sword fighting being phased out of battle, the need to blend in with one’s surroundings was now at the forefront of the soldier’s mind. They started out by camouflaging large guns, but also quickly moved on to uniforms. In 1929, the Italians introduced the first mass-produced camouflage with the chocolate brown and gray-green shades of the telo mimetico M1929 pattern. Americans introduced the iconic frog skin pattern in the 1940s and the rest is history. While camouflage has evolved Over the years, it’s likely that you now see some form of camouflage every day, which makes it easy to see why brands have incorporated all kinds of camouflage patterns into their lines. If you’re looking to add camo pants to your wardrobe this year – but don’t want to go the Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops route – here are 14 Equipment patrol-approved options to get you started.

Dickies Eagle Bend Cargo Pants Dickies has been making some of the most popular workwear for decades, so it's no surprise the brand is dipping its feet into the world of camouflage adjacent to workwear. Vintage camouflage cargo pants These pants from Urban Outfitters make are vintage, so you are not only entering the camouflage world, but also doing it with OG camouflage material. Abercrombie Traveler Lightweight Hybrid Joggers If you want to start with something subtle and unmistakably relaxed, these jogging pants from Abercrombie are a great place to start. The reborn brand is making some of its best clothes, so now is the time to exploit. Gap cargo pants with GapFlex Taking us a little closer to the world of menswear and fashion, we stop at Gap, who have added one of the most accessible camouflage patterns to their comfy and stretchy cargo pants. Stan Ray Slim Fit 4-Pocket Fatigue Pants These workwear legends Stan Ray trellises really look and feel like the real thing – updated with a modern fit that goes with everything. Fatigue pants Dockers x Jon Rose collection Did someone say tiger camouflage? While this isn't necessarily the most understated pattern, Dockers has made some great looking pants in collaboration with Jon Rose. So if you are looking to stand out, these pants are for you. Carhartt WIP Regular Cargo Pants What do you get when you mix color blocking with camouflage? These badass cargo ships from Carhartt's premium sister brand, Carhartt Work In Progress. Pleasures Sensation Cargo Pants If you're looking to add some serious streetwear flair, grab a pair of these elastic waist cargo ships with all-over prints from Pleasures. Stüssy Mossy Oak canvas beach pants As mentioned earlier, Stüssy collaborated with Mossy Oak to create this pair of beach pants that is the perfect cross between workwear, mesh and sweatpants. Nigel Cabourn Pleated Chinos Nigel Cabourn's tributes to military clothing are some of the best examples you can find in the fashion world. This pleated chinos takes on a desert camouflage pattern and makes it worthy of everyday wear. LL Bean Maine Guide Wool Trousers with PrimaLoft One of the icons of American hunting and outdoor clothing, LL Bean can be trusted to make authentic hunting pants that can also be worn all winter thanks to a wool and PrimaLoft combo. Polo Ralph Lauren camouflage cargo pants Ralph Lauren likes to take inspiration from the military when it comes to designing their clothes, which you can easily see thanks to the pocket flaps, drawstring hems, huge cargo pockets and tabs to adjust the size. on the hips. John Elliott The Daze Denim Camo Print A more obscure camouflage print comes from American designer John Elliott, who added a rusty camouflage print to his Daze jeans, creating a pattern you probably won't see on anyone else. Todd Snyder duck camouflage chinos Todd Snyder loves to play with historically preppy and traditional hunting patterns for his namesake brand, which is evident with these chinos that feature a fun, but not overwhelming, duck camo print.

