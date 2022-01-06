The list: the most important fashion news for January





“The list” is PAPERthe definitive summary of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we’ve hosted the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll down below to see what to expect for January. Barbie and Balmain team up on a collection and NFTs Courtesy of Mattel The first major fashion collaboration of 2022 has arrived: Barbie and Balmain are teaming up on a new collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. which will be auctioned through Mattel Creations. As our campaign images very clearly show, Barbie and Balmain are embarking on a decidedly multicultural, inclusive and always joyful adventure, says Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain. “For this collaboration, we draw on the most recent collections of Balmains’ New French Style, showing once again that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty of today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues.” The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available from January 13 on Balmain.com Female athletes around the world present the new Dior Vibe line Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2022 parade for Dior, held in a former Greek stadium in Athens last summer, focused on the idea of ​​movement and freedom. In the spirit of this sporty “Dior Vibe” collection, pieces of which are available now, the brand has joined forces with several athletes from around the world in their natural form to show the new line. The series highlights Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish footballer Nadia Nadim and many more. Casadei celebrates 10 years of its iconic BLADE heel Photography: Ellen von Unwerth Casadei is preparing to celebrate 10 years of its iconic Blade shoe, a sharp heel with integrated hardened steel beloved by everyone from Heidi Klum to Taylor Swift to Lourdes Leon. As part of this milestone, the Italian brand enlisted revered photographer Ellen von Unwerth to shoot a series of portraits showcasing Casadei’s new Blade capsule collection for spring 2022, including an invisible transparent vinyl boot. The Casadei Blade 10th Anniversary capsule will launch on January 10 Casadei.com Emily in Paris launches a fashion line with My Beachy Side Courtesy of My Beachy Side Emily from Netflix in Paris has teamed up with resort brand My Beachy Side for a new collection in honor of one of the series’ episodes set in Saint-Tropez. The capsule evokes the summers on the French Riviera of the 1920s, with intricately hand-crafted lace blankets, vintage-inspired terrycloth, and sailor-chic swimwear in bold primary color palettes, a a nod to the founding artists of the 20th century. Available now on MyBeachySide.com, SaksFifthAvenue.com, Anthropologie.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.papermag.com/fashion-news-roundup-january-2022-2656246485.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos