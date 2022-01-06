Drew Barrymore makes a splash in a little white silk dress











06 January 2022 – 16:06 GMT





Hannah hargrave



Drew Barrymore made a statement in a tiny white silk mini dress and fans couldn’t get over it



Drew barrymore took a tour of the past on Thursday with a photo that took all of their fans back to the ’90s.

The star sizzled from short hair and wearing a silk mini dress which his social media followers immediately remembered.

MORE: Drew Barrymore Reveals Breathtaking Transformation

In the image posted to Instagram, Drew was partying and raising his hands in the air. She looked carefree and happy and captioned it: “When you get to Thursday (Friday Jr.) #tbt.”

Loading the player …

WATCH: Drew Barrymore Celebrates Exciting News Across The Pink Kitchen

His fans loved it and wrote, “Ray of light energy,” and another urged: “Please share your old photos, plus.”

Others admitted that it made them feel old when they saw the picture, but also loved the reminder of the “good old days.”

SEE: Inside Drew Barrymore’s epic $ 5.5 million Hamptons beach house

MORE: Drew Barrymore turns heads with rare starstruck childhood video

Drew is off to a good start in the New Year and is determined to put wellness at the top of her priority list.

Some fans thought she was wearing a wedding veil

Before the holidays, she made a confession with a lengthy Instagram post that many of her fans could relate to.

Next to a photo of his scales with a post-it that said, “say something nice to yourself” she gave a detailed account of what she went through.

MORE: Drew Barrymore’s Before and After Christmas Transformation Is Totally Magical

SEE: Drew Barrymore Steals the Show in Breathtaking Ball Gown at 2021 CFDA Awards

“The feel-good point for me is the mind,” the mother of two wrote: “I’m exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But I feel bloated while eating like [expletive]. Sleeping too little. Work so much. I have a week off and plan to scratch these barnacles! I need a restart. “

Drew shared another flashback to celebrate the New Year – remember that?

She continued: “And my number doesn’t matter. I wanted to start showing my start to the week, showing myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice this term “self-care” and I think that’s a burden because most of the time. time, we don’t really have time to do it!

WATCH: 51 Celebrity Lounges Out Of This World: From Drew Barrymore To Victoria Beckham

“Well I actually have the time right now! So I’m interested in #whataweekcando. Now I know that once I get back to the kids’ work-life balance, I probably won’t be able to live that healthy. But, it’s great to go hard this week to see what I can scratch myself.

She pledged to take care of herself in 2022

“It’s also about eating healthy. Meditating. Walking. And staying in balance. Which is hard to do in the middle of real life.

“But it’ll be a fun trip to see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which just isn’t an option most of the time. That’s why I guess. they call it balance. PS I am going. INVENTING A NEW WAY OF WEIGHING. “

Read more HELLO! American stories here

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.