Slak is the best wallpaper for public buildings * Design Awards 2022

WINNER

Slak Education Campus, Kenya, by Francis Kéré / Kéré Architecture

Photography: Kéré Architecture

The design of this sustainable education campus, on the shores of Lake Turkana in Kenya, was inspired by the huge termite mounds that dot the area. Its Berlin architect, Francis Kéré, was first acclaimed a decade ago for a series of school projects in his native Burkina Faso, and is known for a site-specific approach that is responsive to the needs of local communities. The Slak campus is made up of five main buildings spread over two levels; the cluster is arranged in the shape of a circle, around a clearing which allows the students to gather. Various shaded terraces, covered with planted pergolas, and wide steps offer outdoor teaching possibilities. Inside, the buildings house classrooms, flexible workshops, storage and technical rooms. The windows feature woven-straw blinds, in the traditional mkeka style, which can be adjusted according to the position of the sun, and the mosquito nets keep insects at bay while the airflow remains continuous. All the workmanship was local and all the elements were made on site.

Main characteristics: the design of this hillside group of buildings is inspired by nature to facilitate ventilation, temperature control and comfort

Previous work of the architect: Gando primary school, Burkina Faso; Mali National Park; Noomdo orphanage, Burkina Faso; Serpentine Pavilion 2017, London

QUICK LIST

The 2022 Wallpaper * Design Awards shortlist for best public building covered cultural institutions in European countries, learning and community facilities in Asia, and an art campus in the United States. The list was varied and the architecture significant and eye-catching, but it was up to our judges to decide which one will be crowned Best Public Building of the Year.

Extension of the MKM Küppersmühle museum, Germany, by Herzog & de Meuron

Photography: Simon Menges

The MKM Museum Küppersmühle in Duisburg has one of the most important private collections of post-war German art. Housed in a complex of industrial buildings dating back to 1908, the original museum was designed in 1999 by Herzog & de Meuron, and the Swiss studio was recalled in 2013 to begin the recently completed extension, ushering in a new era for the Museum. Respectful of the orthogonal brick volumes existing on the site and the wider setting, the architects created an addition that becomes an integral part of the historic ensemble. Divided into three parts, the new addition contains exhibition halls, utilities and art processing facilities on five floors (one is underground). Bridges across the original silos of the complex connect the old and new rooms, and materials have been chosen to complement and draw inspiration from the historic fabric. A striking curved staircase connects all floors of the new section and supports circulation throughout. At the same time, with its terracotta tone and textured concrete materiality, it echoes, with the larger project, the overall character of the Küppersmühle “as a typical industrial facility of the 19th and 20th centuries”.

Main characteristics: this extension of the museum echoes the industrial character of the old mill and the silos that make up the existing space of the museum, seamlessly connecting the old and the new

Previous work by architects: Tate Modern, London; De Young Museum, San Francisco; VitraHaus, Weil am Rhein; Parking at 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami; Elbe Philharmonic Hall, Hamburg; M +, Hong-Kong

Babyn Yar Synagogue, Ukraine, by Manuel Herz

Designed by Swiss architect Manuel Herz and part of the initiative of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Foundation, this innovative and powerful building not only serves as a temple, helping to restore the current local Jewish community, but also acts as a reminder of the history of the site. Babyn Yar, a wooded area west of Kiev, was the site of one of the worst Jewish massacres of WWII. The landscape of the region has since changed from forest to city park. Herz drew inspiration from both elements in his design and created a striking movable structure that references the notion of the book – a central part of Jewish church service. The Babyn Yar Synagogue rests on a wooden platform, so as not to have deep foundations that disturb the natural context, and the structure is carried out using a wooden and steel frame. The interior is decorated with symbols and iconography related to the Jewish faith and the site’s former synagogues, which have since been destroyed.

Main characteristics: made of oak and steel, this striking structure is designed to open like a book, creating a generous and sheltered space for worship

Previous work of the architect: Ballet Mécanique building, Zurich; social housing and crèche, Lyon; Extension of the hospital in Tambacounda, Senegal

Amant Art Campus, United States, by SO-IL

Photography: Iwan Baan

This exhibition, performance and artist residency space was designed by New York-based architecture studio SO-IL for the young private arts organization Amant, a flexible art and research platform based in Brooklyn and Tuscany. Located in an industrial district of East Williamsburg, New York, and connected to it via a visual palette that includes cast-in-place concrete, brick and galvanized steel, the campus, which spans three blocks, was designed as an oasis within the area, with the materials intended to make the four buildings partly anonymous in its industrial landscape. The Amant Art Campus provides enough space for artists to focus and develop their work while hosting a program of open events. “Normally the public is only invited to the area closest to the street, but here we’ve reversed that,” says Florian Idenburg, co-founder of SO-IL. “The performance space and the bookstore / café are only accessible via an alleyway and a courtyard, passing through the studios and offices. “

Main characteristics: Spread over three blocks north of Brooklyn, this art campus, designed to encourage community engagement, is made from materials that make it partly anonymous in its industrial landscape

Previous work by architects: Kukje Gallery – K3, Seoul; K11 Art and Culture Center, Hong Kong; Frieze Art Fair, New York; Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, California

Peach Hut, China, by Atelier Xi

Photography: Zhang Chao

Commissioned to design an arts and culture center in rural China’s Henan Province, Atelier Xi came up with the idea of ​​not one but seven. The Shenzhen-based architecture studio was initially commissioned to design a building. audience of 300m², but since it was supposed to serve an area of ​​630m², the team proposed seven smaller pavilions, scattered around the vast province to reach more people. Six have yet to be built, but the first, the Peach Hut, set in a peach orchard and modeled after the trees on the site, is intended to provide a welcoming space for community activities and a small library, as well as to support efforts of local trade and the organization of tasting and sales activities. The pavilion is formed by a series of arches, clad in pink cast-in-place concrete with a wooden formwork that describes the contours of the curved geometry, while the windows, of various shapes, respond to subtle variations of light, casting constantly changing shadows. and offering a panoramic view of the fishing fields.

Main characteristics: a curvaceous tree-like pavilion, cast in pink concrete and set in an orchard, provides educational resources and support to its rural Chinese community

Previous work by architects: Library in ruins, Henan province; House Y, Shanghai; Floating Fairylands Kindergarten, Wuhan

