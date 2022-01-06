Sports arenas turn to luxury fashion – WWD





In November, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, home of the NHL New York Islanders franchise, unveiled the first part of a $ 2 billion makeover that features an Islanders team store marketed by Paul Price. , formerly of Burberry, which sells products over $ 1,500. Days later, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the NBA Washington Wizards franchise, appointed designer Brett Johnson as artistic director, a role that will involve designing a wardrobe for the Wizards team, merchandise for fans and to create an experience that goes beyond watching games and concerts. UBS and Monumental are two examples of large-scale venues entering the luxury sector to elevate their overall experiences. Scott Malkin, founder of Value Retail and owner of New York Islanders, said the company will begin construction on Belmont Park Village, a network of luxury brand outlets, in the first quarter of 2022, with plans to open in early 2024. Belmont Park, when completed, will house an arena, shopping center and four-star boutique hotel. Johnson said he couldn’t fully reveal what he was developing for Monumental, but said he wanted the experience to be “achievable, desirable and accessible to all.” “I think the problem, especially with the NBA, is it’s an 82-game season with 41 home games,” said Johnson. “Mid to small sized teams thinking about how we can involve a different audience to get the fans out of their couches and bring them into the stadium and give them an experience they wouldn’t have anywhere else? “ Johnson said he proposed chandeliers be installed in the arena lobby to create a new setting, and shared an idea about opening a lounge where guests can host events and parties. “While chatting with a good friend who is a sponsor of the stadium, I shared the bar / lounge that we have planned and he said it makes him want to go – and he’s a season ticket holder who doesn’t not go to a single match. ” Johnson said. “To change his point of view, I think that says a lot.” The arenas struggled during the closures as they could not accommodate sporting events or concerts – although a few were temporarily converted to polling centers and COVID-19 testing or vaccination sites. “The Atlanta Falcons are the champions,” said Johnson. Still, arenas are starting to look for ways to step up their game and luxury fashion seems to be an answer, at least for UBS and Monumental. Value Retail has hired Price and a number of veterans from brands such as Gucci, Zegna and La Rinascente. Johnson produces luxury men’s clothing that can cost as much as $ 5,600 for a down coat trimmed with cashmere fur. He said in November he was looking for a watch partner for the Wizards. Its goal is to help players accumulate assets after their professional careers have ended, including jewelry and watches, and wants arena guests to learn what goes into crafting these products as well. . “Not everyone sees or is exposed to these things on a daily basis,” Johnson added. “If you take a new generation and they see these things and know about them, you get a different perspective. I want people to feel a different emotion when they walk into an arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-lifestyle/sports-arenas-luxury-fashion-1235024552/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos