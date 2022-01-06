Fashion
10 Discounted Wedding Dresses in the January 2022 Sale: From ASOS to Coast
Megan Taurus
Shop for discounted wedding dresses in the sales. Half-price at ASOS, Coast, John Lewis and many more are offering incredible discounts and deals on wedding dresses, thanks to the January sale.
Every bride deserves the dress of her dreams, and thanks to the January sales, you can buy the most beautiful and expensive wedding dresses at a fraction of the cost. Asos, Rating, John lewis, Selfridges and many more are offering the most incredible discounts right now – and if you’re planning your nuptials for 2022, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!
From lace wedding dresses to long sleeve designs, from sequined embellished styles to bohemian wedding dresses, there is something for every type of bride – which one will you choose?
The best wedding dresses of the January 2022 sales
Long layered tulle skirt, was £ 129 NOW £ 103.20, Rating
Part of Coast’s bridal collection, this tulle maxi skirt can be worn on its own or layered on top of the rest of the collection to create a truly unique gown. Designed with a contrasting black knotted waistband, it gives us major Carrie Bradshaw vibes.
Jenny Yoo Crepe Wedding Dress, was £ 1160 NOW £ 928, Selfridges
Designed for less traditional brides, Jenny Yoo’s bridal collection seeks to challenge the status quo. Crafted from ultralight crepe, the Marley dress combines an elegant fit and flare silhouette with unique details including a seductive plunging back, bodycon spaghetti straps, an oversized bow and a loose train.
Long textured tulle bandeau dress, was £ 269 NOW £ 134, Rating
Live a Cinderella moment in the textured tulle dress from Coast, which was 50% off during the January sale. Classic and feminine, the bandeau bodice gracefully blends into a voluminous princess skirt worthy of a fairytale.
Long sleeve maxi dress with trail, was £ 199 NOW £ 159.20, Rating
An ideal choice for the minimalist bride, this long sleeve wedding dress embodies a less is more philosophy. Available in a luxurious ivory hue, the tailored bodice, flattering square neckline and open back add to her effortless charm. We’re especially obsessed with the flowing fishtail hem that will slide down the aisle like a dream.
Plunging lace wedding dress, was £ 135 NOW £ 61.40, Asos
Say yes to the lace wedding dress from ASOS! Now at 54% off the January sale, the plunging neckline, delicate cap sleeves and pleated skirt are the definition of romantic.
Camisole wedding dress embellished with 3D flowers, was £ 195 NOW £ 156, Asos
Giving a Gatsby vibe, this embellished wedding dress is adorned with 3D floral embellishments on the bodice and waist – so chic.
Ivory Turtleneck Back Wedding Dress, was £ 655 NOW £ 196.50, Reformation
Originally priced at £ 655, the Sky wedding dress from Reformation is now available for sale for £ 196.50 – winning.
Long Sequin One Shoulder Wedding Dress in White, was £ 245 NOW £ 145, Chi Chi London
Bring a touch of Hollywood glamor to your big day with Chi Chi London’s sequined wedding dress. Reduced by 40% off the January sales, you’ll also get free worldwide shipping on any order over £ 100.
Embellished bodice maxi dress, was £ 250 NOW £ 100, Needle and Thread
One of Kate Middleton’s must-have brands, the champagne dress from Needle & Thread is sure to impress your guests. Dotted with shimmering floral sequins in romantic pink and lilac hues, it’s crafted from voluminous layers of tulle to create dramatic movement as you walk.
Cream wedding dress, was £ 295 NOW £ 148, Phantom
Bohemian brides will love the striking cutout neckline of the Rosa dress by Ghost – a favorite brand of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton.
