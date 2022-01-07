Popular Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress on Amazon is on sale





While many of us may be tempted to wear only warm thermal clothes and comfortable joggers all winter long, there are likely at least a few occasions that will arise throughout the season that will require more clothing. sophisticated. Fortunately, you don’t have to freeze in these situations because Amazon buyers have found the perfect solution with the queen’s pink turtleneck sweater dress.

The chunky knit dress is elegant, warm and comfortable at the same time. One reviewer even described it as the “most comfortable item” in their closet. Made from super soft acrylic material, the sweater dress sits mid-thigh and has a loose, loose fit. Best of all, the cozy piece has two front pockets large enough to hold essentials.

While most shoppers wear the piece as a dress, others say it’s just as cute when worn as an oversized sweater over leggings or jeans. Turtleneck dress varies in size from small to XL, and most customers say it is true to size. But some recommend going up one size if you want a looser fit or are worried it might not be long enough.

Over 10,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating, with one writing, “Perfect sweater dress !! So comfortable and chic, [I] received so many compliments on this! I bought it in three colors, I’m eight months pregnant, and it’s the perfect outfit with over the knee boots. Not pregnant, she can be belted and still beautiful! “

“I got it [sweater] in brown and I’m absolutely obsessed with it “, write another. “High quality, super comfortable and warm, great for layering with an oversized leather jacket. Can be worn with leggings, skinny jeans or just over the knee boots for a pantless look. This sweater is a must have for this fall / L ‘winter!”

With 24 different colors to choose from, ranging from classic solids and cool shades to fun animal prints, it can be difficult to pick a favorite. Luckily, now is a great time to shop, as the top-rated sweater dress is on sale right now for up to 41% off, depending on the style and size you choose. Shop the queen’s pink turtleneck sweater dress for as low as $ 26 now.

