Nate LaPoint d’Eau Claire appointed to the staff of the Olympic team for men’s hockey | Sports





MADISON (WQOW) – Nate LaPoint’s unique opportunity is here. The Eau Claire native will travel to China for the 2022 Winter Olympics as outfitting manager for the United States’ Olympic men’s hockey team, Team USA Hockey announced Thursday. “You can’t say no, it’s the Olympics,” LaPoint said. Nate LaPoint just spoke with media on Zoom about the opportunity to serve @usahockey as material manager at #Olympic Games“You can’t say no, it’s the Olympics.” The Eau Claire native will make his first trip to China later this month.@N_LaPoint @WQOW pic.twitter.com/yYYZhJTXzt – Nick Tabbert News 18 (@ news18tabbert) January 6, 2022 LaPoint will serve alongside his colleague at Eau Claire North, Sis Paulsen, in Beijing. Paulsen is the outfit manager for the United States Olympic Women’s Hockey Team. “It’s an absolute honor to even be able to share this with her,” said LaPoint. Sis Paulsen, another from Eau Claire, was already traveling to China as outfitting manager for the women’s team. From now on, she will work in close collaboration with @ecnorthhuskies alum LaPoint. “It’s an absolute honor to be able to share this with her.”@N_LaPoint @WQOW https://t.co/XmXom3QvjN pic.twitter.com/TGQPm6NF94 – Nick Tabbert News 18 (@ news18tabbert) January 6, 2022 This opportunity arose after the National Hockey League’s withdrawal from the Olympics. LaPoint expressed interest in serving the United States team to Equipment Director Scott Aldrich while working at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada. Within days, he learned the good news. LaPoint previously won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championships. He also assisted Team USA at the 2018 and 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cups in Canada and Slovakia. LaPoint joined the staff of the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team in 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wqow.com/sports/eau-claires-nate-lapoint-named-to-olympic-team-staff-for-mens-hockey/article_7ef2fe3c-6f37-11ec-aeef-ab14c8e0dba5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos