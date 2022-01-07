Mother-in-law of the bride slammed for wearing a white lace dress and black slippers to the wedding





The mother-in-law of a bride who showed up in a white lace dress and black slippers at the wedding ceremony has sparked a heated debate online. The anonymous mother-in-law was criticized online when her choice of outfit and shoes was shared on the Reddit forum ‘Marriage shame‘. In contrast, half of viewers kept talking about his black boots. In fact, what they noticed first was the shoes that stand out against the contrasting and vibrant green grass. An image that shows the newly married couple and the unnamed woman (apparently the bride’s mother-in-law) has been shared online. The same image was later reposted on the Reddit page. It is safe to assume that the bride has been eliminated. READ MORE ‘Entitled’ Bride Demands Car, Gucci Bags, and Expensive Flooring as Wedding Gifts Bride doesn’t want her fiance’s 3-year-old at the wedding, calls him “crotch goblin” and “a mistake” This post was captioned: “The face you make when you realize your mother-in-law is wearing a white lace dress to your wedding.” Does this mother-in-law face the reaction of Internet users for her dress or her shoes OR BOTH? The Reddit user who shared this, u / apejsnfhre, noticed that most internet users were outraged by the woman’s choice of shoes and didn’t really pay attention to her outfit. Some couldn’t decide which was worse, wearing a white dress to a wedding where you are not the bride or that type of shoe. Here are some reactions and comments via Reddit. One user said, “I’m guessing it’s possible that something’s wrong with her shoes (broken heel or strap or something) and that’s all she had to change. But if that m ‘was coming, I would ask that the picture be taken without my boots showing! ” Well, that’s a logical argument, isn’t it? (screenshot / Reddit) Another said: “Lol this happened to me too! I first noticed the boots, I thought something about these boots made them stand out a bit too much, probably because they didn’t. didn’t match the general lush green grass environment. Then I made the dress, and I thought oh shit, that’s what it is. Okay, I get the message now (screenshot / Reddit) Someone expressed what the bride might be feeling and said, “She looks awful. The shoes and the dress look cheap! The bride is fine, but I bet she’s salty about the attempt even if it failed. (screenshot / Reddit) Comparing this situation to their struggles, one user said, “I mean, I finally just got my doc martens broken and I’m wearing them to a conference for work because it’s hard to find shoes that I can wear for a while. long time and not have massive pain in the feet. But a wedding in the garden with a designer dress? Yes, I will find another solution. (screenshot / Reddit) If you have a scoop or an interesting story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meaww.com/step-mother-white-lace-dress-bride-salty

