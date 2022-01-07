Cofidis unveils the new jerseys for the men’s and women’s teams for 2022





The Cofidis team revealed a redesign of its white and red jersey for the men’s WorldTour teams and the continental women’s teams newly launched in 2022. The jersey was designed in collaboration with sponsor Van Rysel to create “a jersey that would break with the standard while maintaining the uniqueness of the team. DNA. “ “To announce our first year of partnership with the UCI World Tour Cofidis teams, we wanted to create a jersey that would break with the norm while retaining the unique DNA of the team”, we can read on the website of Van Rysel. “We wanted to create a dynamic design, consistent with our sober and elegant style, while allowing the use of traditional Cofidis colors.” The team’s racing jersey is now white across the shoulders and chest, descending to distinct red tones along the torso, which vertically features reigning sponsor Cofidis. The bright yellow sun that is part of the Cofidis company logo has moved to the back and has been replaced by black sponsor logos on the front of the jersey, and paired with black shorts, to provide “more impact. strong “. “In running clothes, we deliberately left aside the yellow, which is Cofidis’ identity, and we focused on three colors: red, black and white in order to be stronger and more impactful. The training clothes put the spotlight on yellow, providing more visibility and therefore more safety for runners, ”the statement read. “We have inverted the Cofidis logo vertically on the front and back and oversized, to make it more readable and bring more modernity. This allows the jersey to stand out in the peloton and stand out from other teams. “The Cofidis logo appears without its sun on the front to highlight its very sober and modern typography. The sun is played on the back to enliven the backs of riders.” Cofidis announced last spring that the Cofidis Group had extended its partnership with cycling programs until 2025, had made a long-term commitment with their para-cycling program and intended to increase the budget for the men’s team. WorldTour of 1.5 million euros per year. The team also launched a women’s team with a continental license backed by a budget of 1 million euros in the first year. The team will also benefit from the organization and infrastructure of the men’s program. They announced a roster of 10 pilots led by Pernille Mathiesen and Clara Koppenburg, and includes Rachel Neylan, Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin, Sandra Levenez, Cédrine Kerbaol, Martina Alzini, Alana Castrique, Valentine Fortin and Olivia Onesti, and with Gael Le Bellec as the sports director. A collaboration with @van_rysel which results in a superb outfit that our 48 runners will wear this year. Let’s ride! #cofidismyteam pic.twitter.com/YX3TMIlpSTJanuary 6, 2022 See more

