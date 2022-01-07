Save an extra 50% on clothes, shoes and home items

Fashion
Ready to renew your personal style for the New Year? Anthropology is here to help with hundreds of stylish savings on dresses, tops, sweaters and pants, plus all the best accessories to complete your look. In addition, if you are looking to redecorate and spruce up your home a little, the Anthropologie home section is here for you.
For a limited time, buyers can take an additional 50% off all sale styles including Clothes, shoes and beauty productsduring what the brand calls its biggest sale of the year. Although all sales are final, this is a great opportunity to acquire the top selling items at a great price. Anthropologie is also hosting its Home Refresh event, with up to 30% off. bedding, mirrors, furniture in stock and more.
You do not know where to start ? Take into account puff sleeve maeve mini dressdown from $ 148 to just $ 49.97 at checkout, a huge markdown of $ 98.03. Available in four pretty colors, this sweater dress features a flattering sweetheart neckline, side pockets and decorative buttons. Best of all, you can choose this size style included in standard, petite and plus fits.
Another popular choice is this onecashmere beanie. Perfect for keeping warm (and fashionable) in winter, this soft knit beanie comes in several eye-catching colors to match your mood for 2022. Usually sold for $ 138, you can take home this cold-weather essential. now for only $ 44.97 at checkout.
Anthropologie has everything you need to make a style statement this year. Keep scrolling for even bigger discounts on essentials for your wardrobe and home.
Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.
