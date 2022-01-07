Barbie and Balmain want to make toys the next big fashion frontier





It’s the first week of the New Year, but the competition to win the 2022 fashion collaboration game, this ever-growing race to find the most mind-boggling and heart-breaking counterintuitive couple of brands, has already started. First to come out: Balmain, the French haute couture house, and Barbie, the ultimate plastic doll. It could mark the official crossing of the next big fashion frontier: the world of toys. Although the marriage of Mattel iconography and material iconography is not exactly what you might expect. There’s no doll involved: instead, there’s a 50-piece Barbie-inspired collection for adults. It is modeled by avatars of various races and will include three NFTs of looks unique to auctioned online, each of which features a doll-sized physical design, extending the reach of Barbies into the digital collectible space. And above all, the NFT collection and looks are unisex: Barbie clothes that erase the Ken-Barbie division.

After all, even in the days of the first female vice president, when Barbie and all the archaic female stereotypes she can represent seem out of place, the collection is disarming. It was designed with a touch of irony filtered through rose-colored glasses and the giant smile of a boy who once thought he wasn’t meant to play with dolls and now has carte blanche to reimagine the most popular in the world. world. Having Barbie in my Balmain army, making a collection inspired by her where there is no boy’s or girl’s clothes, that’s my little revenge, said Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director. I think Barbie represents a happy dream world. There is nothing wrong with dreaming. But let’s push the dream and not the dream of the 50s or 60s, but 2022. For me, it is much more than a simple commercial project. It’s very emotional.

He was talking, he said, from his personal experience when I was a kid, I played with Barbies, and I felt a certain rejection for it, which was why he was. interested in taking her relationship with Mattel beyond the doll dress-up phase. Mr. Rousteing previously researched the Claudia Schiffer Barbie and, in 2021, invited a Barbie and Ken CGI to the Balmain digital fashion show. And he’s one of a long list of designers who’ve made clothes for the doll, including Jean-Paul Gaultier, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace, Diane von Furstenberg, and Karl Lagerfeld.

In 2009, for her 50th birthday, there was a special Barbie fashion show at New York Fashion Week, and in 2019, Barbie received the Council of Fashion Designers of America Board of Directors Tribute, an award previously given to Michelle Obama and Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood. But this collection takes its influence and the concept of inclusiveness to an even wider level. As to why Mattel was interested, well, according to Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel, the company believes toys have the potential to be a credible fashion accessory, as do bags and perfume. . When you combine the seriousness of high fashion with the fun of toys, it’s very powerful, Mr. Dickson said. Mattel happens to have some experience in this area, having created a limited edition Cadillac Hot Wheels with Gucci in October. The 5,000 small cars, priced at $ 120 each, sold out within minutes, according to Dickson.

The prices of the Barbie x Balmain collection are higher than that. They range from $ 295 for a t-shirt to $ 42,495 for a signature dress, which is a lot more than usual Barbie prices, but less than the classic Balmain, where a basic logo t-shirt sells for 495. $. (No one knows how much NFTs will cost in today’s digital collectibles gold rush climate; the auction is Jan. 11-14.) The Chanel bag can start with a bottle of Chanel n ° 5, those who dream of a Balmain dress can start with a Barbie x Balmain accessory. People are looking for optimism and joy, especially now that life is very heavy, he said. Toys are that by definition. That the same definition can apply to fashion is one of the points of convergence.

And it’s true that it’s hard to look at the Barbie x Balmain collection and not laugh, despite the sugary sweetness of the color palette, which goes from fuchsia to bubble gum (in other words, not very far at all), with some white, blue and yellow added as accents. There are giant, spongy puffy bags with Balmain Paris scrawled on them in curved Barbie script under the 1970s Balmain logo and clear plastic shoppers that look like boxes of Barbie dolls; baby pink silk satin suits with kimono jackets and striped boyshort pajama sets; sequined mini disco dresses and a strapless mermaid dress. Also, overalls and sweatshirts and buckle jackets with pointed shoulders with gold buttons. Pure, silly kitsch meets pop culture meets couture jumpsuit works surprisingly well. It adds lightness to Mr. Rousteing’s powerful ’80s shoulders and gathered turkey dresses, which can seem overcooked at times, and raises the bar for collaborations. Like the Balenciaga Simpsons episode, it integrates social and cultural commentary into the value proposition. And in doing so, it lends credence to Mr. Dicksons’ prediction that the fashion and toy industrial complex will soon become a whole new business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/style/barbie-balmain-collection.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos