My mother-in-law bought a dress for her teenage daughter on MY wedding date. I was called a bridezilla for being crazy

A bride-to-be felt uncomfortable after entering into a tense disagreement with her teenage stepmother.

She said she cried out at the teenager for buying a cute 16-year-old dress on her wedding date, which made the daughter and stepmother come out and the family to turn on her .

The bride explained exactly what happened in an anonymous post on Reddit, where she admitted that she may not have handled the situation properly.

I invited my future mother-in-law to buy a wedding dress like an olive branch because we don’t have the best relationship, she said at the start of her post.

The mother-in-law agreed but asked if she could bring her 15-year-old boyfriend, whom the bride named Emily for the sake of the story.

The bride agreed, but said the problem is that Emily is a child of the divorce and both parents are currently fighting over her affection, which often comes in the form of lavish gifts.

For example, for her 16th birthday, Emily has an official party, goes to Disney, and has a third party with just her mom.

She’s talked about it all the time, picking the car she wanted, making plans for the same day, the bride recalled, adding that the party falls on the same month as her wedding.

The problem started when Emily was walking around the store and found a dress she liked for her party.

The mother-in-law told her to try it out, which bothered me a bit because it wasn’t Emily’s event.

While the bride’s own mother let the mother-in-law know it was bad etiquette, the bride wanted to give her mother-in-law the benefit of the doubt when she appeared surprised that trying on a dress is considered rude.

However, the conversation over the label completely exploded when Emily overheard what they were discussing and called the bride a zilla.

I kindly asked Emily to stay out of the adult conversation, and Emily said [my] my mother-in-law it’s not even her fault her relationship with her son is strained because we’re so picky and she was literally trying on a dress, the bride claimed.

I told Emily she has no idea what she’s talking about and maybe she’ll get some idea when she’s older, but a wedding is way more important than a birthday party. .

She continued: I said birthdays come every year and it’s really not that special.

Emily told me to relax and why can’t I share and all the dresses I tried on were basic.

Eventually, the mother-in-law told Emily that they were leaving and stormed off (after paying for the dress).

The distraught bride concluded her post by saying that the stepmother’s boyfriend was beyond anger about the situation and called her the drama queen.

And unfortunately for the bride, the internet largely agreed with him.

Here’s the thing, a Redditor noted.

HER birthday is more important to her than YOUR marriage.

Why do you argue with a child because he is excited about his anniversary in relation to your wedding when it seems he barely knows you?

I fully understand why [original poster] was annoyed that this child was running around to buy clothes for herself at [her] bridal date, but lost ground when she started arguing with a 15-year-old about the relative importance of weddings versus birthdays, a second user wrote.

What a bizarre pissing contest, slammed a dismayed third reader.

And while many comments were in favor of the teenager, some sympathized with the bride.

Wedding dress shopping is a tradition and an occasion, you don’t just decide to make it your shopping experience too, one supporter commented.

The bride isn’t the only one who has had issues with her family over wedding dresses.

A mother-in-law has sought revenge for her son and daughter-in-law’s criticism of the dress she wanted to wear for their wedding by donning her own wedding dress on their big day.

Another bride claimed that her fiancé’s family blacklisted her for the wedding dress she chose.

