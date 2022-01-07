The best yoga clothes for men to help you stay zen

Undoubtedly the most effective way to support a healthy mind and body, yoga’s ability to help keep you cool, calm, and serene has kept the practice alive for millennia. Whether you love the ever-classic morning meditation or the latest advancements like hot yoga and even goat yoga (we swear, that’s one thing), exercise continues to evolve.

Initially, yoga called for nothing less than a casual workout outfit like shorts and a t-shirt, but like most things evolution took over in this exercise and called for a evolution of style. Wearing the right yoga outfit is essential to be comfortable going from a downhill dog to this extended side angle. You want to make sure your clothes are flexible and stretchy to make sure they move with you no matter what pose you find yourself in. So trust us that old relaxation gear won’t cut it for this activity.

Whether you are a classically trained certified yogi looking for new clothes or just someone looking for a bit of zen amid the chaos your life has brought you, here are some options for men’s yoga clothing to wear on your chest. yoga mat.

1. Alo Yoga Stability 2-in-1 Pants

This Alo Yoga two-in-one pant combo gives you the best of both worlds for a fair price. The shorts / pants combo is made from a four-way stretch fabric that goes with you wherever you go. It has an elastic waistband with a drawstring allowing you to adjust the fit to keep you comfortable during your yoga session. The two-in-one pants feature moisture-wicking technology and invisible zip pockets to keep all of your personal items safe.

Man wearing black Alo Yoga Stability 2-in-1 pants



Buy: Alo Yoga 2-in-1 Stability Pants $ 118.00

2. Lululemon Metal Vent Tech 2.0 sleeveless shirt

If you are looking for a shirt to keep you cool then you better go with the Lululemons Sleeveless Shirt. It has a seamless construction which reduces friction against the skin. The shirt has a mesh material which makes it super breathable and lightweight. Not to mention that it is equipped with Silverescent technology that prevents the growth of bacteria responsible for odors. This is the perfect training shirt for yoga, running and training.

Man wearing blue sleeveless shirt



Buy: Lululemon Metal Vent Tech 2.0 Sleeveless Shirt $ 68.00

3. Gaiam Everyday Basic Round Neck T-Shirt

Those who prefer a classic round neck for their yoga class will love this option from Gaiam. The light workout shirt is made with a quick-drying fabric that will wick away excess moisture and sweat during any workout. It has a relaxed fit that is both comfortable and breathable to wear all day.

Man wearing orange yoga t-shirt and black shorts



Buy: Gaiam Everyday Basic Crew Neck T-Shirt $ 18.99

4. Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings

Whether you’re doing yoga in the comfort of your home or attending an instructor-led class, everyone should own a pair of leggings for the calming activity. These body-hugging pants will support you and keep you comfortable when it comes to posing correctly from start to finish. They are made of 93% nylon, 7% elastane with an elasticated waistband for a perfect fit. You can wear these babies along or layered under a pair of workout shorts.

Man wearing black leggings and black sneakers



Buy: Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings $ 40.00

5. Bombas Gripper socks

While some prefer the sock-less route, walking barefoot on the yoga mat can result in heavily soiled soles and sweaty slippage. Fortunately, these grip socks from Bombas will provide you with the coverage you need to get you through your next session. They have a cushioned footbed and a honeycomb arch support system to keep your feet with the proper support and comfort. The socks are available in five color patterns, including blood orange and sea foam wave.

Blue, orange and red Bombas grippy socks



Buy: Bombas Gripper Socks $ 14.50

6. Temple band headband

Whether you’re a die-hard yoga guru or a beginner, keep those sweat balls away from your eyes with this Temple Tape blindfold. It’s designed to hold your head firmly and attack sweat eight times faster than an average cotton headband. We promise you that this band is a real necessity for hot sweaty yogas.



Buy: Temple Tape Headband $ 8.95

7. prAna Heiro Short

These shorts from prAna will pair well with the Gymsharks leggings above. At $ 69, you get a pair of shorts that are sustainably made with moisture-wicking technology and built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.

Gray yoga shorts



Buy: prAna Heiro Short $ 69.00

8. Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Pants

We understand that not everyone is right for everyone. Although they offer tremendous support, some guys don’t quite appreciate the form-fitting look and feel. If you are more comfortable with the traditional qualities of your favorite sweatpants, look no further than the Nikes Yoga DRI-Fit Pants. At first glance, you would hardly ever know that they are designed specifically for yogis, but the sweat-wicking material and fluid design all around will keep you comfortable on the mat day after day.

Man wearing green yoga pants



Buy: Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Pants $ 65.00

