‘And just like that’ Diwali: Indian aunts examine Carrie’s sari dress
And now on a very special And just like that Carrie Bradshaw learns about Diwali. Of course, Carrie has lived in New York for 200 years. In fact, she saw the Big Apple when she was just a tiny little apple, that’s the time she spent in New York, and yet she is only finding out about Diwali. I’ll drop that for now. Because we have more important things to deal with. Specifically, did Carries’ outfit pass the test. What test are you asking for? The Indian aunt test.
When a coworker asked me what I thought of Carries sari, I replied that I felt like my mom would hate it. Personally, I liked it. But I knew it wasn’t a real sari. (Well, I’ll get to that later.) I couldn’t help but wonder what Indian aunts would think of Carries’ outfit? So I decided to consult two experts: my mother and my aunt. I told them to jump on Zoom so that I could get the answer to this very important question. After the mandatory five-minute set-up to get them to turn on their cameras and be in the real shot, we moved on to Bradshaw’s business.
Hello Mom. Hello, aunt. (Yes, I said it with the voice of Seinfelds Newman). I’ll show you a photo of a woman named Carrie wearing a sari. And I would like to have your opinion on that.
At this point, I split my screen to show them Carrie on the front porch of her apartment, in all her sari glory.
Aunt Roma (my mother): First of all, this is not a sari.
Aunt Veena (my aunt): It is a lehenga.
Aunt Roma: LEHENGA
Mom, I know how to spell that. I am Indian too!
Aunt Roma: If you say so
As I write this I have to admit I wentogle how to spell it so boring she was right. But I’m still a real Indian, Mom.
Aunt Veena: (back to Bradshaw’s business) It’s no dupatta, usually you wear a dupatta. It is a beautiful outfit. I thought it was very attractive.
(A dupatta is a fabric worn as a scarf or head covering by South Asian women).
Did you like her hair?
Aunt Veena: No. I couldn’t figure out what was going on there. At first I thought it was kind of a punk hairstyle. But then I looked closely and it was a bouquet on her head. But I have never seen flowers made like this.
Mom, what did you think?
Aunt Roma: OK, I really liked her outfit. But I hated his hair. It was nothing. I don’t understand what it was. Usually I like when they do a (braid) and weave the flowers. So it was shocking.
It was like a Mohawk flower.
Aunt Roma and Aunt Veena: Yes Yes. Not good.
What did you think of the Seemas outfit?
Aunt Roma: She was doing well; she was wearing a sari!
Aunt Veena: And what she actually wore, that gold belt, which you usually wear as a bride. This belt was not what people usually wear on a Diwali holiday.
Do you feel like they were trying to Americanize the saree by putting this belt on it?
Aunt Veena: No, this is a very traditional Indian gold belt, which is worn by people doing classical Indian dance or by a South Indian bride.
If you were to rate Carries ‘outfit on a scale of 1 to 10. One being not good and 10 being great, how would you rate Carries’ saree.
Aunt Roma: Lehenga.
Lehenga.
Aunt Veena: 9.
Aunt Roma: 8 or 9.
How would you rate Carries’ hair?
Aunt Roma: One. Zero.
Aunt Veena: Minus one.
Oh, it wasn’t on the scale. And Seema?
Aunt Roma: I think we can give it an 8.
Aunt Veena: Yes, 8.
Aunt Roma: Yes, their outfits are both good, but we didn’t think Seema needed the belt.
I liked the belt.
Aunt Roma: You thought Carrie was wearing a sari.
No, I was quoting my colleagues’ question. He thought it was a sari. I did not do it. I knew.
Aunt Roma: (ignoring me) Wears hair we hated.
You know this hairstyle, if an ordinary flower bouquet costs $ 50- $ 75, it must be a very expensive hairstyle. Do you think it was $ 200?
Aunt Roma: Whatever it was, it was crap. It’s worth zero dollars to me.
Do you think Carries’ outfit was cultural appropriation?
Aunt Veena: Absoutely. Because what she was wearing was a lehenga, which she had modernized, so it was quite appropriate.
Oh! No appropriate! Appropriation!
Aunt Veena: (He looks puzzled)
Aunt Roma: I don’t think it was an appropriation. She was going to a Diwali party; It was great.
So overall, sarees are Indian-Aunt approved. But the Carries hairstyle is absolutely not approved?
Aunt Roma: No.
What did you think of Seemas’ parents? (Played by Ajay Mehta and Madhur Jaffrey)
Aunt Veena: Typical Indian parents.
Did you think they were stereotypical?
Aunt Veena: Absoutely.
Because you don’t ask us every time why are you single? Why are you not married?
Aunt Roma: We never ask this question of anyone.
Aunt Veena: Because we were too busy wondering, why did we get married.
So ok. Thank you.
Here. Sari, not sorry Carrie, your lehenga is approved by aunt. But your hair is not. And Seema, you’re fine, but the aunts didn’t approve of you smoking. With that gold belted saree you already smoke the competition, so stop the gurl cigarettes, or those two aunts might call youand tell you to stay single.
And just like that is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.
To know more about And just like that and Sex and the city, read the official HBO companion book, Sex and the city: kiss and say. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the cityIt’s six seasons and details of the real-life stories that inspired the series’ shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 color photographs of the series’ shooting, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts about how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really uncovered never-before-seen secrets about Carries’ most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the city: kiss and say is a must read for all SATC superfan.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.
