That vintage dress on the red carpet? There is more to the story.





The red carpet is the most prominent financial exchange of the red carpet, at least. If the E! The network has at least one staff member holding up a microphone on hold, there’s a lot of money on the table. But like many financial exchanges, its transactions are often opaque. Fashion brands To pay not disclosed the amounts money for celebrities to be ambassadors, to wear their dresses and tuxedos and nail polish and shapewear (but not all brands, and not all celebrities). This is why the constant and well documented The rise of vintage clothing on the big red carpets has been so noticeable. And we can expect this awards season to continue, although there are still no plans to televise the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Highlight: Last fall, Olivia Rodrigo wore a strapless mermaid dress by Versace at the MTV Video Music Awards. Zendaya wore a reworked Roberto Cavalli dress from 2000 to the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris. For the Met Gala, Addison Rae chose a Gucci corseted red dress from 2003.

Just before the pandemic, Kim Kardashian wore a museum quality Alexander McQueen dress, also from 2003, at the Vanity Fairs Oscar party. A year earlier, Cardi B emerged in a seashell-inspired Thierry Mugler dress at the Grammys, circa 1995, and Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Emmys in a black and white feathered dress by Valentino, circa 1963. More and more people are aware that what we see on the red carpet is paid for for a branding opportunity, said Cherie Balch, a vintage collector who owns the store. Shrimpton Couture. In 2008, for example, a trial revealed that actress Charlize Theron was paid $ 200,000 to wear Chopard jewelry to the Oscars two years earlier. So when someone chooses to wear vintage, they sort of say, I’m an individual here. I wear this because I really like how it looks on me. I don’t care if it’s not sponsored by someone. It feels more authentic to a lot of people in a very marked world, she said.

Vintage clothing has long been a fixture on the red carpet: think the 50s Dior dress Reese Witherspoon wore to the Oscars in 2006, or Julia Roberts broke Oscar fashion rules by wearing a 1992 Valentino at the 2001 ceremony. But collectors, including Ms Balch, say current demand has never been higher (even with major events continually postponed or zoomed in during the pandemic). They are reaching new consumers, in part thanks to the growing number of celebrities and stylists crediting them on social media and redefining the way they do business. Aralda Vintage, who provided Ms. Rodrigo with the rhinestone butterfly earrings she wore to the VMAs as well as the ’90s Chanel suit she wore to the White House in July, has a storefront in Beachwood Canyon in Los Angeles, a quiet neighborhood that has become a little less quiet in 2020, after Harry Styles mentioned a local cafe in a song and attracted a flood of enthusiastic new visitors. The little store looks like a secret, dimly lit and warm, with shelves of sequins and feathers and tulle and tweed lining the walls. Brynn Jones, the owner, said she plans to open a second store this year, in the Los Feliz neighborhood. It will be bigger, with more vintage clothing unlabeled and at more accessible prices, while the small store will remain stocked with the kind of high-end archival pieces sought after by celebrities and their stylists. (When Justin Bieber wanted to shop for vintage looks for his wife, Hailey, for her birthday, their stylist, Karla Welch, reached out to Aralda, Ms Jones said.)

When it comes to getting vintage red carpet looks, Ms. Jones said, often the biggest challenge is sizing. Temporary modifications may be necessary to achieve a perfect fit, but not without risking the original structure of the part. It’s hard, because I don’t want to risk a unique piece, she said. There are all these appeals for judgment having limits for my company and myself but also possibly wanting to have this moment with this team. She once loaned an article to a major magazine for a celebrity photoshoot, but the garment was never returned. She later found it after seeing the celebrity wearing it in paparazzi photos. It’s not like we have 10 more in different sizes, Ms Jones said. Vintage collectors, by nature, care deeply about conservation. While some have stores with parts for sale, like Ms. Jones and Ms. Balch, others only rent parts. I’m very committed to the idea of ​​giving rooms a permanent home, said Haile Lidow, whose archive fills a sprawling Los Feliz home imbued with the drag spirit of the 1990s, lots of hot pink, contrasting prints, giant accessories, and mannequin wigs throughout. Which is difficult, because financially, it would be more advantageous if I sold, but I don’t. While Lidow Archive has loaned items for red carpet appearances, such as the BET Hip Hop Awards and IHeartRadio Music Prize, it responds more often to editorial requests. (Her first major placement on the magazine cover was the model actress Hunter Schafer on V, wearing a veiled white hat that Ms. Lidow saved in Santa Fe for $ 20.)

For a celebrity, Ms Lidow said, there is simply more risk in wearing vintage at a live event than at an edited photoshoot. When her red carpet has to be perfect and vintage isn’t always perfect, she said. So many things must be going well. Ms Balch, who runs Shrimpton Couture from her home in Canada, shared a similar sentiment with her 88,500 followers on Instagram, where she likes to tell the story of her pieces: who made it, who wore it, why her special stories that don’t necessarily exist for all-new red carpet runway dresses. I’ve said in the past that every time someone wears vintage it’s kind of a miracle, Ms. Balch said. It’s not just dramatic, it’s the truth. These people have access to everything. Beyond the challenge of getting the right fit or competing with brands that pay celebrities to wear their designs and I’ve already lost that battle, Ms Balch said some vintages can just be too fragile. The rooms are not suitable for seating during dinner and drinks at the Golden Globes, for example, in addition to the pre-show parade and post-show parties. Some vintages may seem too overtly vintage. Celebrities and their stylists tend to prefer timeless, more streamlined pieces for the red carpet.

But that can change. In September, Ruth Negga, star of this year Passing, was greeted by Vogue and others for wearing a 1992 Arnold Scaasi gown with puffy emerald velvet sleeves to Princess Diana’s level. It was borrowed by her stylist, Ms. Welch, from Shrimpton Couture. It’s an obvious vintage dress, Ms. Balch said. Honestly, even I was shocked that it ended up being the right one. I was like, OK, I’ll send it. I don’t know if you are going to use this one as this one is very vintage. When the dress was returned, Ms. Balch decided not to increase her price ($ 2,400) despite the positive press. (The dress has since sold.) Public opinion about vintage has also evolved, and this wave of collectors is reveling in it. I’ve always been the strangest one, Ms Lidow said, recalling her work as an intern in fashion magazines in her late teens and as a public relations assistant in her early twenties. Ms Jones said that as a rebellious Mormon teenager in Oregon, she dreamed of escaping through magazines, MTV and award-winning red carpet videotapes.

When I was growing up, Ms. Balch said, women were taught never to be seen in public wearing the same thing twice. Not only was it like an unwritten rule, but it was an actual rule written on the covers of many magazines. Now it’s almost like: why haven’t you worn something vintage on the red carpet yet? What is wrong with you?

