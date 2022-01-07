Fashion
Diors Vibe collection gives sportswear and treadmills a luxurious makeover
Few categories have undergone the drastic change that athleisure has undergone in recent years. All kinds of fitness-adjacent fashions have evolved from a simple functional aspect to a fundamental part of modern clothing. The change, spurred by the increase in telecommuting and the post-pandemic consumer desire to make every outfit worn outdoors count, has prompted many brands to expand their works with new product offerings. The concept has become familiar. Prada teamed up with Adidas in 2019, Puma teamed up with Balmain and Victoria Beckham gave Reebok a makeover that same year. Despite the competition, the latest label to come up with its take on the sports wardrobe is perhaps the most surprising. At the Maria Grazia Chiuris Cruise 2022 show in Athens last June, the fashion crowd received a glimpse of ta Dior Vibe capsule, a range of sports bags, sneakers, and most interestingly, a range of Dior-ified equipment created in collaboration with the Italian manufacturer of sports machines Technogym.
Vibe made its meteoric debut, with a campaign featuring athletes like South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim, skater Brianna King and Italian ballet dancer Eleonora Abbagnato, Afghan-Danish footballer Nadia Nadim. , surfer Dares Liu, fencer Sun Yawed and runner. Athina Koini. Sleek imagery featuring women in their element by jumping, dancing and scoring showcases their elite accomplishments and commitment to fitness as the ultimate luxury.
Getting to training or competing in high fashion can be impractical for these style-conscious athletes. Yet at a time when the lines between branded price and athletic wear are blurred and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner regularly tote handbags worth thousands of dollars in. going to Pilates, Dior sportswear doesn’t seem overdone. But the hottest items in the line aren’t portable. The Technogym items, which range from a set of dumbbells and medicine balls to a special treadmill bearing the Dior logo, are a first of their kind. Even if you’ve managed to snag Air Jordan 1 brands or have a few Miss Dior bags hanging in your closet, your personal sports gear is unlikely to be quite as high-end. The ultimate accessory for the person who has it all, the treadmill and assorted tools seem destined to make their way into editorials and Instagram posts. With prices available on request, the machines could even replace the Birkin as the ultimate status symbol for Hollywood gym rats.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/dior-vibe-collection-technogym-collaboration
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]