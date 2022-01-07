Diors Vibe collection gives sportswear and treadmills a luxurious makeover

Few categories have undergone the drastic change that athleisure has undergone in recent years. All kinds of fitness-adjacent fashions have evolved from a simple functional aspect to a fundamental part of modern clothing. The change, spurred by the increase in telecommuting and the post-pandemic consumer desire to make every outfit worn outdoors count, has prompted many brands to expand their works with new product offerings. The concept has become familiar. Prada teamed up with Adidas in 2019, Puma teamed up with Balmain and Victoria Beckham gave Reebok a makeover that same year. Despite the competition, the latest label to come up with its take on the sports wardrobe is perhaps the most surprising. At the Maria Grazia Chiuris Cruise 2022 show in Athens last June, the fashion crowd received a glimpse of ta Dior Vibe capsule, a range of sports bags, sneakers, and most interestingly, a range of Dior-ified equipment created in collaboration with the Italian manufacturer of sports machines Technogym.

Vibe made its meteoric debut, with a campaign featuring athletes like South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim, skater Brianna King and Italian ballet dancer Eleonora Abbagnato, Afghan-Danish footballer Nadia Nadim. , surfer Dares Liu, fencer Sun Yawed and runner. Athina Koini. Sleek imagery featuring women in their element by jumping, dancing and scoring showcases their elite accomplishments and commitment to fitness as the ultimate luxury.

Getting to training or competing in high fashion can be impractical for these style-conscious athletes. Yet at a time when the lines between branded price and athletic wear are blurred and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner regularly tote handbags worth thousands of dollars in. going to Pilates, Dior sportswear doesn’t seem overdone. But the hottest items in the line aren’t portable. The Technogym items, which range from a set of dumbbells and medicine balls to a special treadmill bearing the Dior logo, are a first of their kind. Even if you’ve managed to snag Air Jordan 1 brands or have a few Miss Dior bags hanging in your closet, your personal sports gear is unlikely to be quite as high-end. The ultimate accessory for the person who has it all, the treadmill and assorted tools seem destined to make their way into editorials and Instagram posts. With prices available on request, the machines could even replace the Birkin as the ultimate status symbol for Hollywood gym rats.

