Karnataka considers uniform dress code as hijab vs saffron headscarf surge returns to colleges

Bangalore: Hindu students sporting saffron scarves in protest against Muslim students wearing scarves have made a comeback in colleges in Karnataka. Back-to-back incidents in community-sensitive Udupi, Mangaluru and Chikmagalur have now prompted the government to consider a uniform dress code for all students.

At least three colleges in Karnataka have witnessed protests against being dressed a certain way over the past week. The most recent took place at Pompei College in Mangaluru on Thursday, when RSS affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against students being held up by saffron scarves.

If Muslim female students are allowed to wear the hijab (headscarf), then we too will wear saffron headscarves, said a student participating in the protest. If they take off their scarf, we will also remove the saffron scarves, added a student.

He added that their protest had the support of organizations like the ABVP, VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) and Bajrang Dal.

The protests are happening at the individual level and we as an organization do not initiate them. Our position is that all students must adhere to the dress code prescribed by the college. Students protesting a discriminatory dress code could be members of the ABVP, but it is not an organizational effort, ABVP secretary Prateek Mali told ThePrint.

Complaint of discrimination

Just over a week ago, six Muslim students from Udupi Womens PU College approached the Udupi District Commissioner, alleging discriminatory behavior on the part of the university authorities. In their two-page complaint, the girls, led by their families and Muslim organizations, alleged that their college principal did not allow them to wear the hijab in class. PU College has a uniform and dress code for students.

We have been discriminated against and not allowed to enter the classroom since we started wearing the hijab, which is an integral part of our religious practice, according to the complaint.

Speaking to the media on December 30, PU College principal Rudra Gowda insisted that while students were free to wear the hijab on college premises, it was not allowed inside. classroom. The rule is followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms, the PTI news agency quoted by him said.

The district administration had to step in and solve the problem. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI), both affiliated with the Islamic organization Indian Popular Front (PFI), had threatened to demonstrate if the six students were not allowed to attend the Classes.

There was no violation

Hindu students from Government First Grade College in Koppa, Chikmagalur, which also has a uniform and dress code, staged a protest sit-in on Monday sporting saffron scarves. Their request was also to allow them to wear saffron scarves if female Muslim students were allowed to wear the hijab.

Professor Anantha, the director of the college, called for a parent-teacher meeting on January 10 to put an end to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, students have been allowed to wear whatever they want, instead of their uniforms.

Three years ago there was a similar incident and we held a parent-teacher meeting, where it was decided that Muslim girls would be allowed to wear a headscarf without tucking it in and securing it with a pin. Suddenly a group of students claimed that Muslim female students were breaking the rules. I did an inspection and found that there was no violation. Despite this, the students continued to protest, the principal told reporters on Monday.

Vinay Shivapura, a second year Bachelor of Commerce student at Government First Grade College in Koppa, Chikmagalur, told ThePrint that with other students he continued to wear saffron scarves in classrooms.

We will continue to wear saffron scarves until Muslim students stop wearing the hijab. Also let them come to class like other students, in a defined dress code, Vinay said. Asked about the principal’s statement that the Muslim students did not break any rules, Vinay, a member of the ABVP, rejected it. These rules were formed before our time. It is now necessary to apply a uniform dress code, he said.

After the Chikmagalur incident, students dressed in saffron scarves demonstrated in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Public colleges in Karnataka are allowed to set their own dress codes for students.

The students violated the dress code

Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told ThePrint that the incident at Udupi College was the trigger for the wave of student protests.

There are hundreds of girls studying at this college and only these six students created trouble by deliberately violating the dress code, Nagesh said, adding that the six students insisted on wearing their hijabs in class, thus violating the code. dress code for that particular college. .

The minister, who is currently being treated for Covid-19, said he had asked the Ministry of Education to file a report on the Udupi Womens PUC college controversy. After the report, we will consider what action to take. It is necessary to have a uniform dress code for all students, he said.

Community outbursts over dress styles in colleges are nothing new to Karnataka. The coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi have over the years experienced a common divide among students over what they wear.

(Edited by Saikat Niyogi)

