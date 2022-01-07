From Louis Vuitton to Harrods: luxury takes over skateboarding





Over the past couple of years, luxury brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton have increasingly been willing to partner with traditional streetwear and skate brands in order to connect with the streetwear-conscious new generation consumer, explains Einhorn. In fact, the number of luxury collaborations has increased by 200% compared to 2020-2021, he adds. If you look at the brands they collaborate with, they are more often than not skate brands. When it works, it works, says Blondey, pointing to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with professional skater Clarke, led by the late Virgil Abloh. StockX data shows that the average Lucien Clarke x Louis Vuitton skate shoe is trading $ 500 more than the retail price. That puts him in pretty rarefied company when it comes to hype sneakers, Einhorn says. Still, it comes with a warning: if an excess of other fashion houses and skateboarders were to follow suit, the novelty would soon wear off and then there would be a lot less of what isn’t amazing for one-on-one conversation. and a lot more of why we let these multi-billion pound corporations plunder our conversation about culture and it’s not a fun conversation to be on either side, Einhorn adds. Legendary skateboarder Steve Berra informed StockX that there will always be enemies when it comes to winning over the skate community. StockX launched its skate strategy at the end of 2019, with the help of Berra, to strengthen its appeal to the skate community. Some professional skaters may be frustrated with their branding deals because brands can see them as a moving billboard on a skateboard, says Tom Woodger, vice president of cultural marketing for StockX. Enlisting Berra and listening to skateboarders’ weak spots helps StockX authentically connect with skateboarding. King is one of five skaters on the StockXs skate team, which also includes Robert neal and Zion Wright, launched in 2019. In addition to creating content and competing internationally for StockX, every skater is able to choose how they tell their story and give back to their community. Give skateboarders the freedom to shape projects While traditional brand or retail campaigns may prioritize reach and amplification, skate activations and community projects may have different goals, Woodger explains. StockX focuses on community feedback and skate media presence and skateboarders’ Instagram feeds, rather than number of products or listings. This is the mark appearing in the right places, he says. Plus, unlike soccer or basketball, professional skaters’ contracts can be much more flexible, allowing for more creative freedom in how brands harness the talents of skateboarding.

