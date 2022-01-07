Project Runway: The Housewives Season 19 Episode 10 Recap

The last time, on the ninth episode of “Project Runway” season 19, Christian Siriano ditched the beloved challenge of “unconventional materials” on the eight designers. Using whatever items they could find in a cocktail bar, the designers were asked to make a cocktail dress, but Prajje Oscar John the BaptistThe painted doily dress was not enough to mark another appointment with the judges. They much preferred shantall footmanThe impressively sewn dress made entirely of black straws named her the winner of the week.

Below, read our “Project Runway” Season 19 Episode 10 recap, titled “The Housewives,” to find out what happened on Thursday, January 6, when Andy cohen served as a guest to judge the reunion dresses made for women from the “Real Housewives” franchise. Then be sure to talk in the comments section about your favorite designers from Bravo’s reality show, who has the best aesthetics and who you think will ultimately be crowned the next big name in fashion.

The remaining seven designers were: Bones jones, Coral castle, Kristina kharlashkina, shantall footman, Chasity cereals, Aaron Michael Steach, and Anna zhou.

After consolidating their homes into one apartment, the last seven designers met Christian on the catwalk to get instructions on their “real customer challenge”. Apples, oranges and flowers suggested that indeed these clients would be fabulous women from three of “The Real Housewives” shows: Potomac, New York and Orange County. Christian explained that they would work with a woman to create the “ultimate reunion show look,” with an emphasis on meeting their particular needs and wants. Luckily, the associations were decided based on the vase (of apples, oranges or flowers) that the designers sat next to when entering the room: bones with Shannon Storms Beador (OC), Shantall with Luann de Lesseps (NY), Anna with Gina cherry cheer (OC), Aaron with Gizelle bryant (Potomac), Coral with Lea McSweeney (NY), Chasity with Karen huger (Potomac), and Kristina with Dr Wendy Osefo (Potomac).

To kick off their working relationship, the designers met with the brides for a 30-minute chat before heading to Mood (without Christian) for a $ 700 shopping trip. Super fan Chasity did her best to contain her excitement as Karen requested a cinched waist due to her high level of comfort showing off her hips and breasts. Wendy asked for the same, focusing on her own “new tits and butt,” but added that she would be comfortable with anything, even a costume. Leah asked Coral for a ‘sexy Disney princess’, Shannon explained to Bones that in the CO they have to wear short dresses and she has to wear a bra, Luann asked for ‘elegance’ from Shantall, Gizelle and Aaron discussed making a combination, and Gina gave Anna “pissed off” as a starting point.

When it was time to start building the dresses, Chasity realized that she would have to hand-sew the beaded fabric she had purchased as the removal of the beads was fraying the fabric underneath and it was impossible to sew with them. the machine with the beads intact. Meanwhile, Coral was taking the opposite route to what Leah requested, choosing to omit anything related to ruffles and butterflies and even going with a different color. And speaking of color, while a handful of designers worked with black fabrics, Aaron used hot pink to help Gizelle fulfill her Barbie fantasy. Black was one of the demands Shannon gave Bones, but with “above the knee” and “long sleeves” and “no sequins,” he felt creatively packaged in a tiny little box.

During the recordings, Christian wanted to know from Chasity why she would choose black for Karen’s dress when the only colors she wouldn’t work with were brown and orange. He must have pointed out to her that she was showing something new and innovative, but she insisted that she listen to her client more than Christian. He was also concerned about Coral’s decision to completely ignore Leah’s wish for a bright color in favor of a nude tone after she had already omitted butterflies and frills, which he said would have had to be refused. He made Coral nervous, saying that she would have to convince Leah to wear the color that a lot of brides wouldn’t like.

At this point, the women arrived for their fittings with the designers. While Karen was pleasantly surprised with Chasity’s choice of black (because she’s never worn it for a reunion before), Leah at first seemed disheartened by the sight of Coral, but was actually delighted with the sight of Coral. “epic” path she was taking. She told Coral it looked “much better” than she could have imagined. Overall, most women were excited about their first looks at the designs, but Dr Wendy couldn’t understand Kristina’s vision of pants under a dress. Wendy’s reaction contradicted the discussion they had during the consultation where she explained that she would be fine with a costume and so Kristina became overwhelmed with frustration. Elsewhere, Gina was interested in the “warrior vibe” Anna had imagined, but the rest of the room, including Christian, wondered why Gina wasn’t pushing Anna in a different direction.

Once the make-up, hairstyle and final fittings were finished, the brides took to the podium for their elegant parades in front of Brandon maxwell, Elaine welteroth, Nina Garcia, and of course Andy. After what has been one of the most exciting and lively parades in the history of the series, with the creators screaming and screaming in support of their clients, the judges’ ratings decided the ups and downs of the challenge, but they also wanted to hear from the women themselves to know their reactions.

Starting with the New York brides, everyone agreed that Luann was gorgeous, and she was equally happy with the look which Nina said had both power and femininity. Brandon said it was one of his best scores yet and that Shantall created the perfect combination in the dress. With Leah, Andy was surprised because it wasn’t what he expected her to ask Coral, but there was still some “hippie” fabric that looked a lot like her. Nina and Brandon weren’t in the monochrome and nude look, but Elaine found it “awesome”.

As for the OC ladies, Shannon and Bones expressed their love for working together and the judges insisted she looked fabulous from head to toe. As for Anna’s dress for Gina, Nina thought it looked poorly made and Brandon called it “gothic,” confusing the judges on all levels as it didn’t seem like Anna or Gina was in it. got what they wanted.

Concluding with the Potomac Women, Elaine questioned the metallic pink fabric Kristina chose for Dr. Wendy because it looked dated, and Wendy expressed difficulty in them coming to a compromise. Gizelle was very complimentary of what Aaron did and the judges agreed, noting that the use of hot pink worked perfectly here. Karen was also supportive of Chasity, and Andy understood how cool the dress was for Karen in particular, but Nina found it to be pretty basic actually.

In their private deliberations, the judges reduced the first two to Aaron and Shantall. Nina announced the winner as Shantall for achieving an elegant, intelligent and modern design, making her a champion twice in a row and for the third time in the general classification. Andy added that it was perfect for Luann and perfect for a reunion show. The last three looks came from Anna, Kristina, and Chasity, but Chasity was taken to safety because she made her client so happy, but with a warning to push herself next time. Elaine called Anna and Kristina two of the strongest designers in the competition, but ultimately Anna’s look was not appropriate for a reunion show and was poorly executed, so it was time for her to go.

