Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard bail hearing for sexual assault kicks off Thursday
A bail hearing for accused Canadian fashion designer and sex trafficker Peter Nygard began Thursday in Toronto and is expected to continue on Friday after weeks of delays.
Details of the hearing cannot be made public due to the publication ban issued by the Canadian court, but it is held to determine whether Nygard will be released from detention while he awaits his trials in Canada and the States. -United.
The once high-profile clothing mogul, now 80, was arrested in Winnipeg, Manitoba in December 2020 at the behest of U.S. officials under the countries extradition treaty. The millionaire has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and related crimes resulting from decades-long criminal behavior involving dozens of victims.
Dressed in orange prison attire and wearing a medical mask, Nygard participated in Thursday’s hearing via a video news feed.
He was transferred from Winnipeg to Toronto last October to stand trial on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement which allegedly occurred in the Ontario capital from 1987 to 2006.
His bail hearing was postponed at least twice, although it was not immediately clear what motivated the delays.
Nygard has been accused of sex trafficking and racketeering by US authorities after dozens of women came forward accusing him of using his business to entice them for his own sexual satisfaction.
The United States Department of Justice has alleged that between around 1995 and 2020, Nygard used her eponymous fashion house as a means to target vulnerable women and underage girls.
“He controlled his victims through threats, false promises of modeling opportunities and other career advancement, financial support and other coercive means, including constant surveillance, restrictions of movement and physical isolation, “the department said in a statement. Release.
“Nygard forcibly sexually assaulted some of his victims. Other victims have been forcibly assaulted by Nygard associates or drugged to ensure they comply with his sexual demands.
Echoing convicted sex demon Jeffrey Epstein, authorities said Nygard had his girlfriends recruit new sex partners for him and, on occasion, assaulted partners who refused to comply with his sexual demands.
They say his partners were under “constant surveillance” by Nygard and his associates, and were not allowed to leave the premises without permission.
Last October, Nygard agreed in a Canadian court to be extradited to the United States to face nine counts of rape of dozens of women and girls, racketeering and sex trafficking.
The Attorney General of Canada has yet to approve the extradition.
Nygard’s previous attempts to be released on bail have failed.
Last January, he asked a Manitoba judge to release him on bail because he said he was unable to follow his sugar-free diet or sleep in a decent bed in jail.
Peter Nygard is pictured with his then girlfriend Suelyn Medeiros in 2007. Authorities said he asked his girlfriends to recruit new sexual partners for him and that he sometimes assaulted partners who refused to comply with his sexual demands.
His request was later turned down by Winnipeg judge Shawn Greenberg, who said she feared he would tamper with witnesses if released.
His lawyers had argued that poor health made Nygard vulnerable if he were to be infected with the coronavirus in prison. They had offered a home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance to monitor Nygard if he was released.
Federal lawyers told the court that Nygard had the means to flee and that the charges against him in the United States were too serious to allow his release.
Greenberg sided with prosecutors, saying Nygard’s health issues did not automatically qualify him for release.
“It’s not a card without getting out of jail,” the judge said.
