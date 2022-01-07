Fashion
Zendaya sees stripes in vintage ’90s dress and hidden heels at Euphoria premiere
Zendaya earned her stripes at the HBO Euphoria Season 2 premiere.
the Emmy Award-Winning Actress posed in front of the red carpet in a vintage Valentino dress, as captured on Instagram through FNAA Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach. The strapless Spring 1992 issue, originally worn by Linda Evangelista, featured a tailored fit and scalloped neckline. The piece also featured black and white vertical stripes for a clean look. Roach completed the Zendaya look with diamond earrings and rings.
Courtesy of Instagram
Although the dune actress the shoes were not visible, she was probably wearing a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps. The pointed-toe pairs of designer label heels, especially the So Kate style, have become her red carpet shoes over the years. Most styles feature triangular toe and towering stiletto heels, along with a color that matches or coordinates with Zendayas outfits.
When it comes to shoes, the former Shake It Up actress was spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also frequently collaborates with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Brand Ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress even ventured into design when she launched her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe collection in 2016. Zendaya has also become a Fashion Month staple, attending catwalks for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others. .
