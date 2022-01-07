The making of Tarun Tahiliani

It is a pivotal year for Tarun Tahiliani. As the designer turns 60, he writes a new chapter in his 25-year career. It all started in the last few weeks of 2021, when he concluded a unique day at Varanasis Darbhanga Ghatmen of different ages, shapes and sizes, standing in front of the two-century-old Brijrama Palace, dressed in Tasva, the first brand ethnic men’s clothing from Tahili. .

Its launch signals the desire of a designer, known the world over for bridal wear, to stay more relevant by expanding into a space that is becoming popular in the age of the pandemic, luxury meets affordability. Tasva prices start at 1,599). It is also the first company between Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) since the conglomerate acquired a 33.5% stake in its luxury demi-couture business for 67 crore in February. As part of the agreement, ABFRL will participate in the launch of 70 stores and will hold an 80% stake in the new label.

I was just tired of trying to run a business, says Tahiliani. I wanted to expand but every time we did it we couldn’t manage it, he adds, referring to the label prt, OTT, which he launched in 2008, he just couldn’t manage it. not to manage the production side. It was the president of the Aditya Birla group, KM Birlas, who launched the ABFRL-TT partnership with men’s fashion. Men are a much more structured organized market within Indian clothing. Men’s clothing has more or less four things: sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas and kurta shirts. So it made sense to me, says Tahiliani.

De Tasva, Tahilian’s first ethnic men’s clothing brand

(Courtesy of Tarun Tahiliani)



It’s that pragmatism, creativity, self-awareness and ambition to try something new that has helped Wharton graduate Tahiliani succeed as a designer and businessman. In the list of contemporary Indian fashion architects who started in the 1990s, such as JJ Valaya, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rohit Bal and Suneet Verma, Tahiliani was the first to represent the country in the fashion mecca, Milan, in 2002 It was also coming at a good time; the world was finally paying enough attention to the talent and grandeur of the Indian fashion industry. And here’s a man presenting bijou trompe-l’oeil t-shirts with medieval Mughal miniatures, tone-on-tone chikan partings, saris and bridal lehngas to an audience seated in the Palazzo della Permanente. When it comes to clients, he is now designing wedding dresses for their next generation, like the late Alia Modi, daughter of Minal Modis. No wonder then that he was the only designer from the early 90s to have received corporate funding so far.

Where the magic resides

The Tahilianis’ love of Indian craftsmanship while growing up in Mumbai has been well captured in the media. I was the son of a naval admiral and my upbringing was quite Western, but Indian crafts have always seemed so fascinating, Tahiliani says.

However, part of Tahiliani’s art is its balance of bringing together trade and traditional craftsmanship and selling the customer a slice of India bathed in muted luxury. It’s his belief in the fashion industry that works for him, says former model Mehr Jesia. And this conviction comes from the Ensemble phenomenon, with Tarun bringing all designers together under one roof for the first time.

Launched in 1987, Ensemble was a Mumbai store that housed many designers, from Rohit Khosla, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, to Tahilianis’ own designs under his then label, Ahilian. An original idea from Tahiliani, whose day job at the time was running the family business selling oilfield equipment, and former model Sailaja (known as Sal), his college sweetheart. Having become a wife, Ensemble now benefits from a stable clientele in Delhis Khan Market and in Mumbais. Lions Gate.

In a sense, his journey started with the idea of ​​Ensemble that Sal came up with. While shopping for clothes for their wedding two years earlier, Sal, who had spent most of her life in the United States, struggled to find anything worth wearing. She couldn’t move her arms in anything. The crossed backs were too tight, he recalls. Back then, most brides went to tailoring shops, unless you could afford to buy a Ritu Kumar.

Sal is her secret weapon, smiles designer Suneet Varma. She was his muse but there is something so real about her, she has never been in love with glamor.

In a profession where it is perhaps easy to get carried away by the hedonistic side of fashion, Tahiliani had Sal to control it. You had the media on your tail, and we were transported to London to do these fantastic shows. You get carried away a little. But she was stabilizing; a little harsh, he laughs.

It was Sal who prompted him to go back to school and study for an associate’s degree in fashion in New York City where he majored in sportswear, an experience that allowed him to look differently. Indian clothing and launch its Tarun Tahiliani brand.

I think he’s a workaholic, says Sal. Plus, his attitude of getting things done worked for him.

During his career spanning more than 25 years, Tahiliani has worked with trades ranging from ari to zari, but it is probably for his work with the chikankari that he is most famous. Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Karlie Kloss, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jemima Goldsmith have chosen her aesthetic for special occasions, especially the sari dress or the sari dress.

When we talk about Tarun, we’re talking about his design, his mastery of the drape, but I don’t think we celebrate his fearlessness enough. Or his madness, says Nonita Kalra, former editor-in-chief of She and Harpers Bazaar India. It played out in a brand that not only represented India, but a brand that defined modern India.

From Mughal digital print t-shirts to corset-style saree blouses, his design vocabulary worked in tandem with how India opened up after liberalization in the 1990s. When he launched his brand, the most of his clientele consisted of non-resident Indians, but as the domestic market developed, Tahiliani was among the first designers to realize that the real money to be made was at home. It opened its flagship store in Delhi in 1995.

Learn from mistakes

No trip is complete without a few hiccups. Among the big firsts for Tahiliani, the Milan show. We had a fantastic response, we were in all the papers, but we had only thought until then. We hadn’t thought about what to do next. Maybe Milan arrived too early, he says.

This, however, allowed him to value what he had at home. I marvel at someone like Rahul Mishra today who manages to do the lehnga and do what he does in Paris couture (week) and does a good job. We didn’t have the exposure or the means or anything to do it.

Another major learning curve came in 2012, when his Byzantine-inspired fall-winter show received bad reviews. It was a mess and I didn’t have time to edit, he admits. Publishing has always been one of Tahiliani’s weak points; his shows tend to be longer than those of other Indian creators.

Too enthusiastic about ideas … maybe I should do six collections a year. The thing is, we go between sarees, western things, and lehngas. We have so many categories of clothing on the show that I’m not sure what the answer is. Now I’m working on a presentation where I plan to show off 35 outfits.

That Tahiliani is ready to admit his weaknesses is also one of his strengths. Last year he was arraigned on social media for shaming the fat, essentially making clothes for people who are only a certain size, which is true of most designers. In its stores, sizes range from small to very large; everything can be customized for sewing. He says he’s working on increasing the size range and dedicating a line for curvy women. Simple improvement is not the solution, he says.

Speaking of social media calls or bad reviews, he says: Tarun at 30 would be a lot more pissed off and a lot more upset. Now it’s like water on a duck’s back. Today’s news, forget tomorrow, move on.

A new fashion

Tahiliani thinks it is important to develop her sewing business. He sees Indian marriage as the one that keeps Indian craftsmanship alive and will always be the mainstay of Indian haute couture. His mission is to make his clothes lighter, and therefore more modern, by playing with different textures and materials.

In addition, it is trying to consolidate its presence in India by adding six Tarun Tahiliani stores to the current four. His deal with the Birlas was structured in two parts, one for the creation of a new business and another for the takeover of his existing business. While there were suggestions that the rating Tahiliani received was low, the designer said: I’m happy with what I got. Now I have the vehicle with Aditya Birla fashion to build both luxury and Tasva. A line of ready-to-wear for women will see the light of day, but in a certain time.

Tahiliani is no longer part of Ensemble, his sister Tina has been in charge since the early 1990s. As to whether his sons Anand, 33, and Jahan, 31, will take over his tailoring brand, he says that none need to enter the business. Leena Nair has been appointed CEO of Chanel. Anand doesn’t need to be CEO of Tarun Tahiliani, there may be a lot of people who could be a better fit.

But there is still time to think about the succession. I think I’m finally in control of my faculty. I have a clear vision. I am helped by these fantastic spirits from ABFRL, bringing the whole business to a level at which we can operate, which can take this new fad much further.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and thoughtful fashion advocate.

