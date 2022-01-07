Trend analysis subscription service launched for fashion content creators





Innovative new subscription service democratizes trend analysis to support the designer economy.

Seeking to democratize the analysis of fashion trends and support the billion dollar and growing economy of designers, The Edit Advisory announces the launch of Tea Creative, the subscription service for the analysis of fashion trends. high fashion trends exclusively for influencers, YouTubers, bloggers and other fashion content creators. The total value of the creators' economy is estimated to be over $ 100 billion, according to Forbes Magazine and over $ 3 billion is spent on LTK, a single influencer marketing site on its own. Hundreds of products are launched every day and support everything from monetization and planning to promotion and production, but fashion trend analysis is a well-established industry asset that most designers have. had little access. Krystal De Lisi, Chairman of The Edit Advisory and Co-Founder of Tea Creative says: As someone who has worked in analyzing fashion trends for decades, I can tell you that this is a key part of separating brands from big success in the fashion world of those who are not. It is essential to determine how trends can be interpreted in a way that resonates with a target audience and brings it to market before everyone else. Democratizing the analysis of fashion trends in a way that matches the specific needs of content creators is a vital next step in supporting the designer economy. The new service, operating on a monthly subscription model, will take inspiration from and combine leads and trends. This allows them to streamline their creative process and make better creative decisions by having planned trend analysis, lead inspiration, and the knowledge to stay ahead of those trends in a way that will inspire consumers to look to them first. them, said Krystal De Lisi. With purchasing applications such as LTK evolving to help the economy of creators diversify their revenue streams, The Advisory's trend analysis service enables these creators to diversify their content streams in innovative ways based on trends. By advancing creative tools, fashion influencers will need to spend less time researching compelling content and more time creating it.

