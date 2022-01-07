Canada Soccer cancels men’s training camp and game over COVID-19 concerns

The latest sports news:

Canada Soccer cancels camp and men’s game

Canadiens extend season break

Ducks-Red Wings match postponed

Jets add trio of players to protocol

Canucks Chiasson tested positive

Key withdrawals from the European Figure Skating Championships

England’s Manchester City in epidemic

Quebec international pee-wee tournament postponed

Citing the pandemic and the impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer canceled its planned men’s camp in January and a training match in Florida.

The 40th-ranked Canadian men were scheduled to face No.122 Guatemala on January 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the January-February international window of the FIFA.

Canada visits Honduras 76th on January 27, welcomes the Americans, ranked 11th in Hamilton, on January 30, and plays El Salvador, 70th, on February 2.

A men’s Under-20 camp that was scheduled alongside the senior team’s session in Florida has also been called off.

The senior camp, which was scheduled outside of FIFA’s international window, has reportedly largely featured players from Major League Soccer and others out of season.

The cancellation of the camp is another touching element for Canada coach John Herdman, who has already lost St. Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon to a long-term knee injury.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is among a long list of Bayern Munich players who have tested positive for COVID, but he is said to be doing well and is self-isolating at home.

The Canadians (4-0-4, 16 points) currently lead the final CONCACAF qualifying round standings with six games remaining in the eight-team round robin. In March, the top three will book their ticket to Qatar 2022 to represent North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The Canadiens will not return to the ice until Sunday

The Montreal Canadiens extend their break from team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadiens announced Thursday that the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate the Laval Rocket will not return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday.

Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Montreal suspended the team’s activities after Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Florida.

The NHL had previously postponed five Canadiens home games indefinitely due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and the team is scheduled to play its next game on January 12 in Boston.

Two Rocket games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have also been postponed.

Ducks-Red Wings postponed

The game scheduled for Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Ducks.

Anaheim has placed center Sam Carrick, goalie John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right winger Vinni Lettieri in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Red Wings are also set to play against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night and end their trip Tuesday night in San Jose.

3 other Jets in protocol, Canucks Chiasson positive

The Winnipeg Jets have placed three players and a video coach on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Thursday that forward Jansen Harkins, defenseman Dylan DeMelo, goalkeeper Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine have all been added to the roster.

The news came just hours before the Jets (11-16-5) traveled to the Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg also placed David Gustafsson in the casualty reserve and activated forward Cole Perfetti from the taxi team.

Gustafsson injured his lower body in the Jets’ 5-4 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Swedish center was only playing his second game of the season.

Meanwhile, Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said the 31-year-old right-winger was banned from training Thursday due to the test result, but was not placed in the COVID-19 protocol of the NHL.

Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (December 29), Justin Dowling (December 30), Jason Dickinson (January 1) and Elias Pettersson (January 5).

Boudreau says he hopes Boeser and Di Giuseppe can return to training with the team on Friday.

The Canucks (16-15-3) are scheduled to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Sens (9-18-2) have had to deal with their own outbreak of COVID-19 and have postponed their games in Ottawa and Seattle this week.

Papadakis and Cizeron skip the European Championships

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will not skate for a sixth European championship title next week because they fear the coronavirus will disrupt their Olympic preparations, the French ice sports federation announced on Thursday.

Papadakis and Cizeron are skipping the event from January 10 to 16 in Estonia “to protect themselves from COVID in view of the Beijing Olympics, their ultimate goal,” the federation wrote on Twitter.

Papadakis and Cizeron won five consecutive European titles from 2015 to 2019 and are also four-time Olympic world champions and silver medalists. They lost to Russian ice dancers Victoria Katsalapov and Nikita Katsalapov for the 2020 European title, but have not faced them since.

Manchester City faces epidemic

A coronavirus outbreak in Manchester City has put manager Pep Guardiola and seven players in isolation while four Serie A teams were quarantined and unable to play games on Thursday.

City have indicated that they still plan to play their FA Cup game on Friday against Swindon with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell after Guardiola tested positive.

The English Premier League champions have said Guardiola was among 14 backstage staff and seven first-team players “isolating for COVID-related reasons”. Unvaccinated close contact of an infected person is also expected to isolate in England, but details have not been provided.

Meanwhile, at least four of Italy’s 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday will not be played after local health officials ordered the teams to be quarantined amid rising cases.

Inter Milan showed up at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna for their game knowing it would not be played as the host team had eight players who tested positive.

Quebec international pee-wee tournament postponed

The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament has been postponed to May due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in February but was postponed from May 1 to May 15.

“It is very unlikely that the situation will be resolved to the point that the Tournament can be held in February. We believed in it until the end, but now it is better to go ahead with another solution. We have been evaluating the different alternatives over the last few days and the best option for us is really to postpone at the beginning of May, “said Patrick Dom, general manager of the Pee-Wee Tournament.

With the passage to May, the structure of the tournament has changed since from May 1 to 8, the AA-Elites, AA and A teams will play their matches and from May 9 to 15 the AAA, BB and School