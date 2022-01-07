Fashion
Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Bump In A Chic Gray Dress
She is expecting the birth of her second child, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having a lot of fun with her four-year-old son Jack before the new arrival.
The model and actress, 34, shared a series of Instagram snaps from her recent jet set with Jack and partner Jason Statham, 54.
Rosie showed off her bump in a series of chic looks as the family spent time in London, the British countryside, and a tropical location.
Uploading her favorite memories to Instagram, Rosie looked stunning in her vacation wardrobe, stunning in a gray ribbed midi dress and another figure-hugging nude number.
The proud mom also shared pictures of her son Jack. One showed the little boy being greeted aboard a private jet, while another saw him enjoying his Spider-Man comics as he took to the skies.
Although she didn’t explain where the family was headed, Rosie showed off a gorgeous spot by the beach in the blink of an eye, showing Jack exploring among the palm trees.
The little boy also posed in a luxury resort bed, with petals and leaves spelling “Baby Moon” on the bedspread.
Rosie’s morning coffee was another babymoon treat, with the staff adding a photo of Rosie and Jason in the foam.
Rosie has announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner Jason in August.
Rosie has been engaged to actor Jason since 2016, with the couple welcoming their first child, Jack, in 2017.
It has been a busy holiday time for the family as the model shared more photos from a getaway to the British countryside on Sunday.
The former Victoria’s Secret model shared a sweet photo of little Jack as she showed off her blooming round belly under her coat.
Her son posed next to her in a black quilted coat and Wellington Hunter boots as they set off on an adventure in their Range Rover.
In another, the tot could be seen watching the UK from above as they took a helicopter ride.
Along with the update she wrote: “Here is 2022! I wish everyone a very happy new year! ‘
She flaunted her blooming baby bump as she showcased her chic winter wardrobe in a series of mirror selfies last week.
The model took to Instagram to share the sophisticated images of her luxurious walk-in closet.
Rosie posted a selection of evening wear and more casual outfits as she photographed her outfits of the day, for various occasions.
