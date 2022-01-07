The best mohair cardigans for men will propel your wardrobe to fluffy new heights

In “Everyone’s Wearing,” our new semi-regular series (we don’t decide when trends become trends, okay?), We’re going to dig deeper into how and why a specific garment or accessory or anything particularly cool. now.

It could be a particular color, shape, item of clothing, or even a hairstyle; it is the inner trail of a thing before it even knows it is a thing. First of all: mohair knits. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, then get to know it. It is almost everywhere, but not quite yet …

What is mohair?

Well, we’re sure you know the concept of knitwear, but the word ‘mohair’ might be a puzzle. Mohair is a fluffy, ruffle yarn made from Angora goat hair (not to be confused with Angora wool, which comes from a rabbit). It has a glossy quality and holds dyes exceptionally well, which is why mohair tends to be used in garments of various colors, often bold. The knits in question are the perfect example, as garish colors, animal prints, stripes, checks and weird geometric designs abound. Volume is the name of the game.

The Mohair offer at Needles Needles

Is this new?

Mohair? Absolutely not. Wikipedia considers it to be one of the oldest fabrics of all time – dating back to 17e Century Tibet – although no, it may never have looked better than it is today. So-called “statement” knits aren’t new either, but this trend is the latest fusion of streetwear and classic prep.

Who is Actually to wear it?

Tyler the creator is a master of modern mohair which gives you an idea of ​​the kind of guy who is in it right now. There is a bookish side to mohair knits and an air of mid-century America (golfers, barbecues, TV evangelists, etc.), which perhaps explains why the coolest Japanese streetwear brands seem to be. the main driver of the trend.

The wider trend also encompasses a sort of old English romanticism, as evidenced by SS Daley and Erdem – the latter put mohair at the center of his very first collection of menswear.

A mohair cardigan by Marni, worn by Matches Fashion Corresponds to Fashion

Which brands do it best?

Needles

Beams Plus

Wacko maria

Aimé Leon Dore

Marni

Paul smith

SS Daley

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Which one do we recommend?

It depends on the mood you are looking for. If it’s more about layering and an overall streetwear vibe, then Japanese label Wacko Maria is your best bet. But if you want something a little more polished – something that is the centerpiece of the cut, then Marni would be a good choice.

Can I afford it?

The short answer is yes’. Mohair knitwear is not like cashmere so it’s not guaranteed to be priced crazy, but like everything you get the quality you pay for. A good mohair cardigan will start at around £ 150, but it’s a suitable statement piece to have on the back burner for a few years.

How to wear mohair?

The likes of Beams Plus and Needles used mohair in square cardigans with semi-ironic patterns. (They flirt with kitsch and bad taste without going into too much detail, which only the coolest brands can do.) Wear yours a little oversized over a white tee with sweatpants or cargo pants. Alternatively, you can go to Brideshead and wear a (almost) short mohair knit from Gucci or SS Daley over a point-collared shirt, with high waisted pants and heeled loafers.

Will it still be cool in a few months?

Probably. The great thing about knits like this is that they are great for layering, so if the trend for on-trend knits fades, then you can use mohair as a mid layer, providing a little hint of texture and color. As with any trend, you should probably find the thing you like and double down on it, so it will be more “yours”, anyway.

How to maintain mohair?

Just like wool, you will need to wash it by hand or take it to a professional cleaner. DO NOT MACHINE DRY IT, and if you To do home wash, lay flat to dry so it won’t stretch.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io