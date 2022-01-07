ITV Good Morning Britain viewers slam Kate Garraway’s Christmas wrapping paper dress





Good Morning Britain viewers woke up to presenters Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway discussing all the breaking news this morning. But some were a little baffled by Kate’s dress, which divided the opinion of fans of the ITV breakfast show. The show also faced technical glitches after the presenters revealed that someone spilled coffee on one of the studio’s desks, though Kate takes no responsibility when pressed by her co. – host Ben. READ MORE: Kate Garraway Provides Update on Husband Derek’s ‘Uncertain’ Future, Admits Extremely Tired Starting the show, Ben said “We have a problem” before asking Kate “Have you been in the gallery? “ “What, because everything is wrong?” ” she asked. “Someone spilled something on our mixer and one of the buttons gets stuck. So every once in a while weird things will pop up on the screen,” he revealed. Proving Bens’ warning, a news slide appeared too soon.





Meanwhile, fans at home were less concerned about the technical issues than Kate’s spooky patterned green dress, which has divided opinions to say the least. One fan said, “Stevie Wonder designed Garraway’s dress. “ While James Aithie added: “Glad to see Kate Garraway recycled luxury Christmas wrapping paper into a dress to wear to work.” Others were less critical though, with one fan saying, “Gorgeous dress!” Emma Horswell said: ‘Hello all I’m looking out for this morning is this gorgeous dress, please please make my day and let me know where it’s from . “



Later on the show, Kate recalled a time when she caused trouble with a coffee spill. She said: "Before I started working at Smooth Radio, I took a mixer training course and then enthusiastically handed over the hand. "I was alone in the studio and poured a whole vanilla double latte into the mixer. "But – it's really shameful – I just panicked because I didn't know them very well and said, 'I might have spilled a bit of something on the desk but it did. looks good '. "Either way, it destroyed the whole studio." * Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV

