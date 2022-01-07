Fashion
Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Division 4 Highlights: Stoneham, Hamilton-Wenham Win Holiday Tournaments in Thrilling Way
Vacation week has been a busy one on the local ponds for the Massachusetts Division 4 teams.
* Stoneham looked set to suffer a tough loss at the annual JL11 Holiday Classic, losing a goal to Masconomet with less than a minute to go. Corn Joe aronis tied it up with 48 seconds to go, then senior captain Joe kranefuss clinched the win with 6.3 seconds left as the Spartans hosts rallied for a 5-4 victory and the Championship.
Danny storella scored twice and Kolby Horgan fired on a penalty shot to help guide the Spartans to victory. In the first round, Storella and Horgan kicked off the offense, each having scored a hat trick in a 10-6 win over Dedham. Aronis also scored twice, and Kranefuss and Storella each added a goal as Stoneham beat Melrose, 5-2, in a clash with Middlesex Freedom.
* Hamilton-Wenham also had a few late exploits to win the Lynn Jets Invitational Championship, such as Will stidsen scored 1:06 in overtime to give the Generals a 3-2 victory over Swampscott. Charlie collins had the other two goals for HW, who beat Rockport (5-2) in the first round. Swampscott reached the final with an 8-1 win over Lynn, as Max Gadon scored two goals and an assist, and Aidan Sprague one goal and two assists. Rockport earned a 10-1 victory over Lynn in the consolation game, led by TJ Brunners a hat trick and two goals from Game Recovery.
* Watertown won the Everett Holiday tournament at the Allied Veterans MDC Rink, beating Northeast, 5-1. Colin Campbell and Alec Banosian scored a pair of goals each for the Raiders, with Mason Andrade also mark. In the ML Freedom game, Nathan Master had a goal and an assist, and Aidan Campbell two assists for the Raiders in their 3-1 win over Wakefield. Goalie Cam Wyner backed Northeast to a 4-3 victory over Greater Lowell / Nashoba Tech in the consolation game.
* In Central Mass., Worcester edged Grafton / Blackstone Valley in a shootout for the Grafton Holiday Tournament championship, after the teams drew 2-2. Nathan Lashuas shootout goal made the difference for the Wildcats, who had regulation goals of Luc Evers and Evan taylor. Romain Gilliatt and Zack Baker had the goals for the Gators. In Worcesters 3-3 first round draw with Northbridge, Evers scored twice and also scored the only goal in the shootout. Seven different players scored for Grafton / Blackstone Valley, and Roseau Henson made 12 saves in a 7-0 shutout against Holliston.
* Behind the goals of Danny Stefanik, Mike Tardy and David Girouard, Chicopee Comp won the Chicopee Winter Classic title with a 3-0 victory over Agawam. Victor Canavan got the shutout for the Colts. Stefanik, Girouard and Dylan Seymour all scored as Comp edged Gardner, 3-2, in overtime in the first round.
* Amesbury passed Timberlane (NH), 15-1, in the first round of the Hillies Christmas Classic. Luke Mac Farland (five goals), Brady burnham (two goals, two assists) and Kaden Bedard (goal, three assists) won big games.
* Abington had 35 saves Spencer merrick in a 2-1 win over Rockland in the first round of the Cashman tournament. The green wave fell on Silver Lake in the title game.
* Bellingham won the opening game of the Bellingham Hockey Boosters tournament, 10-5 against Tri-County, as Delacy Atkinson scored a hat trick for the Blackhawks.
* Ryan stroutThe shootout goal saw Lunenburg / Ayer Shirley win the Mark Bushnoe tournament after they tied 1-1 against Leominster. Garrett hakey made 50 saves for the Blue Knights, who scored a regulation goal of well short.
* In Cape Town & Islands, Hudson perryThat pair of third-period goals made the difference for Nantucket in their 3-1 win over St. John Paul II.
* Brothers Chris Matton (hat trick, two assists) and Alex matton (four goals) were the stars of Monomoy / Mashpee in their 12-4 non-league win over Wareham / Carver. The Monarchs also dealt with East / West Bridgewater, 7-2, led by august hands two goals. Sean Davock, Alex Matton and Wyatt archibald added a goal and help everyone.
* Brady darceyShawsheen’s fourth goal was the overtime winner, which edged Westboro, 5-4.
* Sandwich overtook Middleboro, 6-0, behind two goals and one assist each Colin McIver and Jack connolly. James Mawhinney scored his first career goal for the Blue Knights.
* Hull / Cohasset faced Saint-Jean-Paul II tied 2-2, securing the late equalizer of Justin appleby as well as a goal of Luc Dunham. Matt Mahoney scored a hat trick for the Skippers in their 6-1 win over Blue Hills.
* Dom boccelli (hat trick) and Antoine Rodrigues (two goals) were the source of Ashland’s offense in his 5-1 win over Abington. Boccelli also scored twice in the Clockers’ 5-1 win over Oliver Ames.
* Tyler Proteau made 23 saves and Littleton / Bromfield shut out the St. Bernards, 8-0, in a Coughlin Conference game. Darren Iversen led the offensive with a hat trick. In a 6-2 win over Easthampton, Ryan mcnulty scored twice for the Tigers, and Iversen and Tyler edwards scored in a goal and help everyone.
* Oakmont passed St. Bernards, 9-0, behind a pair of goals each. Nate hylan and Zach Sarasin.
* St. Bernards entered the winning column, honoring St. Joseph Prep, 8-3, led by Eric walkers five goals.
* Trevor Seidell Poirier had a hat trick and two assists, which was all the offense in the Chicopees’ 5-1 win over Amherst in the Fay Division.
* Zack lillieThat hat trick made the difference for Drury in his 5-2 win in the Wright Division over Southwick.
