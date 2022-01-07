Woman forced out of Liverpool club after humiliating incident in dress code

A woman was humiliated after her wardrobe malfunctioned with her 75 dress.

Destiny Campbell’s dress fell apart at a party, forcing her to come home naked – only for the retailer to “imply she was fat” by saying she should have bought a size larger.

She was forced to walk back to her hotel trying to protect her modesty in the dress after she suddenly collapsed as she went out on New Years Eve.

The 21-year-old had traveled to Liverpool to celebrate the start of 2022, but just after midnight, less than two hours after putting on the chainmail dress, it started to fall apart .

Destiny, who wears a size 10/12, quickly left the crowded club and rushed to her hotel while trying to protect her modesty, but says the only part of the dress that remained intact was the neck.

Destiny paid $ 75 for the silver dress in a size medium from Sorelle UK in November and said she couldn’t wait to wear it.

But when the sales and marketing consultant contacted Sorelle UK for a refund, she said she was even more humbled when the company told her she should have gone 'size up'.











Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen.

Destiny, from Derby, Derbyshire, said: “I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look good.

“We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.

“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.

“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.

“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.

"It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated."











Screenshots of messages exchanged between Destiny and Sorelle UK show that the company declares that it does not accept returns of worn items.

The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size above.

“It also doesn’t tear like that into as many pieces as it doesn’t in the other photos.

“Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. ”

Destiny told Mark, “Are you taking the ***? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my God. […] You just called me fat, which is so wrong.

“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I ran frantically home so people wouldn’t see me naked.

“As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.

“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money.

“I will also inform the public of the incident and that people should no longer buy from you.

"Don't insult me ​​by saying that I manhandled him when I just went to a club. You should be able to go to a club and dance normally or whatever and a dress doesn't fall on you? That's ridiculous."











Sorelle UK replied: “We never said or implied you were fat. You ordered a size M because we don’t make a big in this dress. The dress looks ripped on one side only.

“The dress looks good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident.”

After several more posts and Destiny sharing their experience on social media, the retailer agreed to issue a full refund.

Destiny said, “If it’s so bad that you stop making, why can’t you send a refund? I never asked you to stop making the dress I requested a refund for.

“You are breaking the law on customer rights. Under the consumer law which protects my rights, I am entitled to a refund because you sent a defective item which is not fit for purpose. ”

Sorelle UK replied: “This will be dealt with for you, I can see a lot of people think we are wrong and I really apologize if this turned out to be totally wrong.”

Destiny said, “I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their things.

“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing above it. I bought a stand and am a stand. It’s so unfair.

“The dress wasn’t too small. I wouldn’t spend that much on a dress and get the wrong size.

“I bought the dress a month before so if it was too small I had time to change it.

“They’re just apologizing. I’ve been shopping at Sorelle before and it has always gone well.

“They said they would take it off the website, but I just wanted a refund and I don’t want it to happen to another girl.”

Before wearing it in the evening, Destiny had only tried on the dress once before and said she loved it so much that she couldn’t wait to wear it again.

Destiny and a group of friends had booked an apartment in Liverpool as a special gift, but said the night was ruined when she was forced to leave.

Destiny said: “I had spent hundreds on an apartment in Liverpool.

“I ordered the dress in November, tried it on once, then put it back in the box so I wouldn’t get involved.

“I put on the dress and loved it and I trusted it. It was a beautiful dress and I was happy with it. I never felt the dress was too small or brittle.

“When I put it on, I asked my friends if there would be another event where I could wear a dress like this again, but I won’t be able to wear it now.”

“People say that’s what happens when you buy a cheap dress but it was 75.”

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, as all businesses should, that we suggest taking one size up in this dress style as it is supposed to fall to the back because it has a hood like the models and all our customer photos tagged on Instagram.

“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it to NYE flawlessly.

“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.

“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was reported to a manager, the first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to the covid and apologized for any misunderstanding, we have also discontinued this dress because of this. ”

