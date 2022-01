Nalu Dry Goods in Bay Shore is more than a surf shop

Nalu, the Hawaiian word for wave, seemed like an apt name for a surf shop. So when Marie and Chris Fischer decided to open one in Bay Shore, where Chris grew up, they named it Nalu Dry Goods. A surf shop seemed like a natural business for Marie, who was born and raised in Honolulu. “I grew up going to the beach as a kid, boogie boarding, surfing and just being a bum on the beach,” she says. Over the past few years, Nalu has evolved into a boutique / surf / skate and snow shop combination. “We have a little more fashion than strictly surfing”, specifies Marie. For women, Nalu offers the brands Free People, Billabong, Vintage Havana, Roxy and Ocean Drive. “It’s definitely a more casual item crossover,” she says. “Lots of items are inspired by loungewear.” In menswear, Nalu offers Billabong, Quiksilver, Quiet Life, Bermies, Northern Nav and Banks Journal, which, says Marie, “is a bit more avant-garde than your traditional surf brand.” There are mainly hoodies, t-shirts and pants for kids and infants, mainly hoodies and jumpsuits. To accessorize, you’ll find full lines of Raen, Maui Jim and Sunski sunglasses, most of which are perfect for surfing or skiing, Herschel backpacks and Quiksilver caps. The boutique also carries an assortment of Nalu-branded merchandise featuring commissioned artwork from artists in Brazil, Indonesia, and Southern California, including caps, short- and long-sleeved t-shirts, sweatshirts. hoodies, button down shirts, hybrid shorts, joggers and socks. For surfers, there are leashs, wax and, of course, surfboards, with an emphasis on fun boards, which Marie explains are easier to surf on the beaches of the Long Islands. Snowboarders will find Burton snowboards, a variety of gloves, socks and accessories, and skateboarders will be able to purchase assembled boards or the components to build their own. Prices start at $ 2 for the stickers to $ 1,200 for a surfboard. Nalu Dry Goods is located at 4 East Main Street in Bay Shore and is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm; 631-647-9000, naludrygoods.com.

