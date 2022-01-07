Democratizing Model Assessment for Fashion Content Creators, The Edit Advisory Announces TEA Creative | by Lauren Lovell | Jan 2022

Innovative subscription service ushers in a new era of supporting the designer economy with the very first trend analysis straight from the runway, exclusively for the fashion content creator.

Austin, TX Looking to democratize analysis of fashion trends and support the economy of the growing, billionaire, designer designers NOTICE OF MODIFICATION announces the launch of CREATIVE TEA, the first-ever haute couture trend analysis subscription service exclusively for influencers, YouTubers, bloggers and other fashion content creators.

The total value of the creators’ economy is estimated to be over $ 100 billion, according to Forbes Magazine and over $ 3 billion is spent on LTK, a single influencer marketing site, according to TechCrunch. While hundreds of products are launched every day and support everything from monetization and planning to promotion and production, fashion trend analysis is a well-established industry asset to which most creators do not have access. As more and more people turn to influencers as fashion experts, it is like running the ship without having a map.

Content creators should function as their own fashion magazine, with editorial focus and insight, says Krystal De Lisi, president of THE EDIT ADVISORY and co-founder of TEA CREATIVE. As someone who has been working in fashion trend analysis for decades, I can tell you that this is a key part of separating the successful brands in the fashion world from those that are not. It is essential to determine how trends can be interpreted in a way that resonates with a target audience and brings it to market before everyone else. Democratizing the analysis of fashion trends in a way that matches the specific needs of content creators is a vital next step in supporting the designer economy.

TEA CREATIVE takes inspiration from runways and trends and combines them in a way that allows fashion influencers to spend less time researching compelling content and more time creating it. By embracing the ever popular monthly online subscription model, TEA CREATIVE provides more than trend information. It is a strategic partner for fashion influencers and provides:

A competitive advantage over shopping apps and influencer marketing platforms like LTK

A constant source of inspiration and ideas in a handy site that is updated every track season and released within two weeks of our retail brand customers, but still months ahead of the average consumer.

Analysis of trends at the trade or insider level for credibility and legitimacy

The ability to translate how trends are interpreted, from designer catwalks to actual ready-to-wear garments at different prices and for different markets: trendy, body positive, accessible, sustainable, classic / timeless and vintage / thrifty

Content creators don’t need another scheduler or photo editing app. They need access to the same tools and information that established brands, publications, designers and many others already have. This will help them differentiate their brand and become true trendsetters, said Ellen Mason, vice president of marketing and communications for THE EDIT ADVISORY and co-founder of TEA CREATIVE. TEA CREATIVE allows fashion designers to no longer waste time on repetitive or ineffective searches on multiple shopping, fashion and fashion media sites, or even other influencers. Until they are among the top 3% of designers invited to Fashion Week and dressed by Dior, they need a glimpse of the trends that are planned for the seasons to come.

This allows them to streamline their creative process and make better creative decisions by having planned analysis of trends, inspiring leads, and the knowledge to stay ahead of those trends in a way that will inspire consumers to look first. towards them, said De Lisi.

With shopping apps like LTK evolving to support the creator economy by diversifying their revenue streams, TEA CREATIVE enables these creators to diversify their content streams in innovative, trend-based ways. In addition to trend forecasting, CREATIVE provides a deeper understanding of industry activity, the fashion lifecycle, as well as other marketing, social and executive strategies presented through the lens of specific needs. from the content creator.

Some would say, but this is all a designer parade and it doesn’t apply to me as a creator or my followers. But TEA CREATIVE is the complete package that fills a much needed gap in the creative economy space. We start with designer / runway, because all brands, even Target and Walmart, start with designer / runway. It’s the when and the how of these designer interpretations. This is where fashion designers can differentiate themselves, Mason added.

I have spent years traveling the world in search of new fashion trends. Ellen brings extensive experience in the creative marketing arena. Not only do we take the trends themselves and present them in a way that’s relevant to fashion and style designers, but we also provide the exact steps you need to think like a trend analyst, De Lisi said. Create unique content that truly creates a loyal and engaged audience. Beyond OOTD’s suggestion, TEA CREATIVE can position you as a fashion expert who explains how to interpret trends to match your personal style.

Trend Analyst and Founder of THE EDIT ADVISORY, Krystal De Lisi spent 15 years as Associate Vice President of Design at Victorias Secret PINK, where she oversaw all facets of the design strategy and development process, from concept on delivery. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Ellen Mason has 25 years of experience working with some of the most well-known brands in fashion and music including MusiCares and The GRAMMY Foundation, Kenneth Cole Productions and Gibson Musical Instruments.

The cost for TEA CREATIVE memberships is between $ 50 and $ 75, with a free newsletter option only. All new members receive TRENDSPOTTING Part 1: How to spot the right trends for your brand upon joining, regardless of membership level. Additional perks include professional integration, buying guides, trend tracking, and webinars, the first of which is: TRENDSPOTTING Part 2: Using Trend Analysis for Competitive Advantage and Increased Revenue on Shopping Apps.

The enrollment process is minimal. All TEA CREATIVE requires is proof that you work in an industry relevant to maintaining the industry authority of the group, which is easily proven through links to social media channels, a website or a LinkedIn profile that shows the relevant current job. To learn more about TEA CREATIVE, visit www.theeditadvisory.com/membership-1.

For more information on THE EDIT ADVISORY, visit www.THEEDITADVISORY.com.

We deliver professional trend analysis at the speed of fashion. THE EDIT ADVISORY provides fashion entrepreneurs with the inspiration and insight they need to develop, produce and market their brands in a sustainable and authentic way. Our unique alchemy of behavioral predictors, analysis of global events, cultural and societal trends and consumer attitudes helps develop concepts and trends in strategic content, design and positioning.

Our mission is to support the economy of designers and great entrepreneurs, influencers and other fashion innovators. TEA CREATIVE allows you to spend less time researching compelling content and more time creating content that will resonate with your audience, increase your subscriber base, and increase your return on investment. TEA CREATIVE is the premier fashion trend analysis subscription service exclusively for influencers, YouTubers, bloggers, and other fashion content creators.