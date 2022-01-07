British menswear brand to be on display at Pitti Uomo: UKFT





According to the British Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), British menswear brands will take full advantage of centuries-old manufacturing expertise opportunities to become the international menswear fair Pitti Uomo. We exhibit. The three-day fair, which will be held in Florence from January 11, will respond to inquiries from overseas consumers. The UK has many years of factories and manufacturers, artisan producers, skilled artisans and talented professionals in the production of textiles, clothing and leather. In many cases, the best legacy technologies are preserved, but new technologies and creative approaches open up opportunities for achievement. Especially for men's clothing, UKFT said in a press release that this creates a fertile source of inspiration for the type of high-quality, luxury products that are coveted around the world. Marina Iremonger, Head of Consumer Goods and Creative Industries, Sales Team, Department of International Trade (DIT), Italy, believes that what makes British men's clothing special is the unique combination of lore and tradition with contemporary design and innovation. "This has created a unique and typical British product made from high quality fabrics and materials using local craftsmanship and global creative talent." "British fashion has always been at the forefront of creativity, especially menswear with some of the international talent of the past decade coming from the designer pool. As a buyer we care about the sustainability of UK designers. We're also looking for designers who are very good at connecting with the younger generation through the latest perspectives and social activities." Federica Montelli, Head of Fashion Buyer at Rinascente, the Italian luxury retailer, noted "British men's fashion is about unique fabrics and long-standing traditions, but there is also an ongoing commitment to renewal. The UK is a leader in sustainability and in 2010 Prince Charles launched a campaign on wool. Started and then launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative. The UK and Italy are closely linked in this regard, cooperative and sustainable on Sustainable Fashion Day, an event that showcases lessons in sustainable fashion. And ethical commitments are the future of fashion and the planet." Journalist for the Italian daily Corriere della Serra, genre Bowserno, noted. UK-made menswear brands that envision the future of the season at Pitti include John Smedley, Johnstons of Elgin, Dents of England, Hardy & Parsons, Fox, Roke, Pantella, Sanders & Sanders, Cambridge Satchel and Walker. I have. Slater, Westley Richards, New & Lingwood, Gloverall, Peregrine and more. When I visited factories, factories and trade fairs in the UK I saw a plethora of British Scottish knits, weavings and checks, and local British craftsmanship was revived by emerging brands. established. Upcycling and recycling practices throughout the supply chain, water efficiency in factories and factories, fair trade and community support are defined in the Textile Accord 2030, a voluntary agreement supported by the UK government. This is only part of the sustainable tartan standards, it aims to involve the majority of UK fashion and textile organizations in collaborative climate control, Iremonger explained.

