Size 10 woman is ‘grossly ashamed’ by retailer after her 75 dress falls apart on New Years Eve

A woman says she was “swollen” by an online retailer after a dress she ordered “fell apart” on New Years Eve.

Destiny Campbell, from Derbyshire, says she was forced to return home naked after her Sorelle dress suddenly fell apart at a party in Liverpool. And when the 21-year-old complained to the company, she was told she should have bought a size larger.

The dress was fine early in the night (Credit: Kennedy News and Media)

Destiny, who wears a size 10-12, was shocked and horrified when the 75 dress parted, leaving it on display in a crowded club.

She said, “I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve, so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look beautiful.

“We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress.

“I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out. Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.

“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.

“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated. “

The dress began to fall apart (Credit: Kennedy News and Media)

When reaching out to Sorelle UK for a refund, she said she was even more humiliated when the company told her she should have gone ‘size up’.

The company claimed there was nothing they could do because the dress “doesn’t get ripped like that”.

The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size above.

“It also doesn’t tear like that into so many pieces, because it’s not like that in the other photos. Unfortunately, it seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “

It could be seen in pieces (Credit: Kennedy News and Media)

Smoking their response, Destiny wrote, “Are you taking the ***? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my gosh. […] You just called me fat, which is so wrong.

“The dress came loose from me trying to keep everything together as I frantically ran home so people wouldn’t see me naked.”

Sorelle eventually accepted the refund and said they would stop making the dress.

“This will be enforced for you, I can see a lot of people think we are wrong and I really apologize if this turned out to be totally wrong,” they said.

Destiny was horrified by the incident, later adding, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. It’s not pleasant. .

“I’ve gained weight since I was 18 but I’m not fat. I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their stuff.

“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing above it. I bought a stand and am a stand. It’s so unfair.

“The dress wasn’t too small. I wouldn’t spend that much on a dress and get the wrong size. I bought the dress a month before so if it was too small I had time to change it.

“They’re just apologizing. I’ve shopped at Sorelle before and it’s always been fine. They said they would take it off the website but I just wanted a refund and I don’t want that to happen. to another girl. “

Destiny shared the screenshot (Credit: Kennedy News and Media)

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, as all businesses should, that we suggest taking one size up in this dress style as it is supposed to fall to the back because it has a hood like the models and all our customer photos tagged on Instagram.

“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it to NYE flawlessly.

“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.