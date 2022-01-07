Why zoom green is the new millennial pink | Fashion

IYou don’t have to be a genius to understand why green looks ambitious at the precise moment in history when we humans finally seem to understand that a green future is the only future that’s going to exist. Green is good. Green is fashionable. So what to wear? Green but make it trendy.

The expression but make it fashion means adding a touch of showbiz, but also a touch of sharpness. A drizzle of syrup, plus a squeeze of lime. If the taste is too vanilla, it is not fashionable. This is how we ended up with a color of the moment that symbolizes nature, but actually looks a bit synthetic. The green that is everywhere right now is a flat, saturated, direct green. It is not the color of the moss or the olives or the sea foam.

No, it is the color of green screen technology. He’s bold and brash and full of energy from the main character. It is neither dazzling like emerald nor subtle like pistachio. It is not a color that shines from a cocktail ring or a slice in a highball glass. He talks about pencils and lawns and apples from the lunchbox. It is green at its bluntest.

Yes, handbags are divine but a Granny Smith apple is also a fashion status symbol in its own right.

Except in fashion, green already has a name. It is Bottega green that some call Zoomer green to refer to the generation that wears it. Green is everywhere, that ominous hue somewhere between a clover and a matcha latte, has been owned by Italian fashion label Bottega Veneta for a year. When Bottega first named all the self-respecting fashionistas, no idea why he was putting on a show at London’s Sadlers Wells Theater, the stage was bathed in that green. Bottega has made color a signature, as have Herms with orange and Tiffany with duck egg blue. Such a success is the color that Bottega-the-green is now bigger than Bottega-the-brand. Yes, handbags are divine, if you can afford them, but a Granny Smith apple is also a fashion status symbol in its own right.

How did this green replace blush pink, which was the chic color a year or two ago? Green first slipped in as an accessory. Because you know what works well with blush pink? Green. This is why a trailing ivy houseplant looks so good against your plaster-colored walls. Combine that with the fact that green is more than a color, it’s also a philosophy, a state of mind and the modern lens through which we look at everything from who to vote for what to eat and what to wear. At a time when sustainability is at the center of all fashion conversations, it makes sense that the hottest dresses are green.

Fashion has started to puff its feathers after the blows of the pandemic, but is emerging with less air and grace, humbled by the ease with which the culture began to dress in the tall grass during the lockdown. A down-to-earth green is where it stands. Green is punchy yet warm, which makes it perfect for this year.

There is another way to read this color, the one which decodes it not via a Pantone card but from the highway code. It’s the green light, you see. A universal symbol, understood through the ages and languages. This means it is safe for you to continue. After living so long on hiatus, the appeal of a color that gives us permission to pick up where we left off is strong. We want to wear green not because it makes us feel pretty, chic, or classy, ​​but because it makes us feel secure.

A green light for a secure future? A handbag doesn’t get much more ambitious than that.