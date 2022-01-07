Woman says brand told her to ‘take a size bigger’ after dress she bought for New Years collapsed

A size 10 woman whose 75 New Years Eve dress collapsed on the dance floor says she was “embarrassed” by the brand when she complained about the quality of the garment.

Destiny Campbell, 21, from Derby, was at a club in Liverpool when online retailer Sorelle UK’s sparkly evening dress broke, almost exposing her breasts and leaving her thong on display.

The size 10 party girl was forced out of the crowded club and returned to her hotel “almost naked”, with her hands on her chest to protect her modesty.

When she complained to the mark about the average size of the dress – which the website says is designed to fit a size 10/12 – and asked for a refund, she told him that she should have chosen the “size above”.

Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen.

The 21-year-old said she must have rushed home after the dress broke and exposed her breasts and body at a busy club. She shared screenshots of her conversation with a temporary Sorelle representative who handled the brand’s customer service.

Destiny said, “We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress. I tried to hold the end of the bottom so that my breasts didn’t come out.

“Suddenly, the lower part of the skirt came off. All separate, I’m not exaggerating.

“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt dangling.

“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange city and I was vulnerable. It was horrible, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated.

Screenshots of messages exchanged between Destiny and Sorelle UK show that the company declares that it does not accept returns of worn items.

The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size at -above.

Before the disaster, Sorelle was seen having fun in the dress, which she bought in November and patiently waited to wear for the special night.

Pictured: A model wearing the metallic dress before it was taken off the Sorelle UK website

A friend from Destiny walked her home and took a snapshot of the dress, which had been divided into three parts

“It also doesn’t tear like that into as many pieces as it doesn’t in the other photos.”

“Unfortunately, this seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot solve this problem. ‘

Destiny told the company, “Are you taking the fuck? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my gosh. […] You just called me fat, which is so wrong.

“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I frantically ran home so people wouldn’t see me naked.

“As a supplier, you have a duty to ensure that your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress so don’t insult me.

When Destiny accused Sorelle of calling her fat, they explained the dress had to be worn loose, but Destiny held on.

“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money.”

“I will also inform the public of the incident and that people should no longer buy from you.

“Don’t insult me ​​by saying that I mismanaged it when I just went to a club. Should you be able to go to a club and dance normally or something and a dress won’t break? It’s ridiculous.’

Sorelle UK replied, “We never said or implied you were fat. You ordered a size M because we are not doing a big one in this dress. Looks like the dress is torn on one side only.

“The dress looks good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident.”

After several more posts and Destiny sharing their experience on social media, the retailer finally agreed to issue a full refund.

Destiny said, “If it’s so bad that you’re going to stop manufacturing, why can’t you send a refund? I never asked you to stop making the dress, I asked for a refund.

“You are breaking the law on customer rights. Under the Consumer Law which protects my rights, I am entitled to a refund because you sent a defective item which is not fit for purpose. ‘

Destiny said her night was ruined when the dress fell apart and demanded a refund when the brand announced they would get their money back.

The shrewd 21-year-old investigated her rights as a consumer and told the rep the dress was ‘not fit for purpose’

Eventually, the brand apologized again after proceeding with the refund to Destiny following the heated discussion.

Fate said, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. That’s not right.

“I’ve gained weight since I was 18, but I’m not fat. I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their things.

“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing. I bought a medium and I am a medium. It’s so unfair. The dress was not too small. I wouldn’t spend that much on a dress and get the wrong size.

The brand offered to stop making the dress, but Destiny said they just wanted a refund, which they eventually gave her.

“I bought the dress a month before so if it was too small I had time to change it. They only apologize. I have been shopping at Sorelle before and it has always gone well. pass.

“They said they would take it off the website, but I just wanted a refund and I don’t want it to happen to another girl.”

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, like all businesses should, that we suggest taking a size in this dress style as it is supposed to fall to the back as it has a hood like the models and all of our clients tagged photos on Instagram.

“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it to NYE flawless.

“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.

“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was reported to a manager, the first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to Covid-19 and we apologized for any misunderstanding, we also discontinued this dress for this reason. ‘