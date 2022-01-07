Fashion with flexible interest | Financial Time





© Ivan Ruberto

Marsella wears Burberry nylon swimsuit, POA. All along: Laura Lee Gold chain choker, £ 250, gold bracelet, £ 175, gold ring, £ 145, and gold mermaid crown ring, £ 185. Earrings, specific to the model © Ivan Ruberto

Jean is wearing Polo Sport Ralph Lauren Cotton jersey t-shirt, £ 75 and cotton fleece shorts, £ 89. Canals leather and rubber sneakers, £ 450. Pumps cotton socks, £ 16 © Ivan Ruberto Jean is wearing Louis Vuitton windbreaker jacket, £ 2,070, swim shorts, £ 640 and leather and rubber sneakers, £ 860. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16. Shirt (just seen), specific to the model © Ivan Ruberto

Marsella wears Dior Athlete jersey bra, £ 680, Athlete technical fabric shorts, POA, jersey leggings, £ 590 and Vibe leather and mesh sneakers, £ 860. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16 © Ivan Ruberto Marsella wears Gucci tech jersey bra, £ 320 and matching shorts, £ 350. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16. Hermes leather roller skates, £ 3,500 © Ivan Ruberto

Jean is wearing Paul smith jersey cycling top, £ 140 and bib shorts, £ 145. Paul Smith + Kask Protone bike helmet (tabletop), £ 250 © Ivan Ruberto

Marsella wears Chanel cashmere top, £ 2,680 and tennis racket, POA. Live the process Body Supplex, £ 175. Adidas trainers, £ 75. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16. Headbands, specific to the hairdresser © Ivan Ruberto Marsella wears Guess sports bra, £ 62. EA7 breathable microfiber polyamide leggings, £ 75 © Ivan Ruberto

Jean is wearing Prada Linea Rossa jacket, £ 1,500, matching pants, £ 980 and sneakers, £ 850. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16 © Ivan Ruberto Marsella wears Balenciaga nylon tracksuit jacket, € 1,300, and matching pants, € 850. Live The Process Supplex Bra, £ 95. Adidas sneakers, £ 75. Bombas cotton socks, £ 16 advised Models, Jean Meyer at Next, Marsella Rea at Storm. Casting, Tiago Martins in the casting of Ben Grimes. Hair, Mari Ohashi at LGA using Bouclème and Proshine. Make-up, Florrie White at Bryant using Topology and Proshine. Assistant to the photographer, Ivano Pagnussat. Digital operator, Samuel Hearn. Assistant stylists, Aylin Bayhan and Yuriko Hiratsuka. Assistant to the hairdresser, Nao Sato. Retouching, Stefano Spampinato. Production, Ieva Kolupaliate at Farago Projects. Special thanks to Sylvia Farago

