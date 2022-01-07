Masaba Gupta: Men want simplicity, not boredom





While the basic kurta received the Masaba treatment for the holiday season, the designer promises more men’s clothing this year

Our queen of prints, 33-year-old Masaba Gupta, did not let the pandemic stop her from developing her brand. From its digital debut with the first season of Masaba masaba on Netflix in August 2020 at her Fashion Week appearance at her most recent collaboration with Nykd by Nykaa, where she printed milk cartons on sleepwear, Gupta has been very busy. At House of Masaba, nostalgia has been given with the palm tree, cow and its other popular designs, but flowers are also in abundance. Last month saw a festive line for The Masaba Man, where the campaign had model Robbie Mairh cradling both lavender and a nose ring. It’s not really about breaking the rules. It’s about making people feel comfortable doing whatever they want to do, whether they want to wear a nosepin or not or wear kajal or not. I think there are no more rules, says Gupta, who also launched the Fall / Winter 2021 collections for Masaba Woman and Masaba Jewels (a gender neutral gold line). More from the designer on her menswear that sees habutai silk, natural crepe fabrics, and kashida embroidery inspiration: From 2019 to today, denim kurtas with golden flowers, how has your men’s fashion evolved? Men have changed a lot. They have become much more and have their own. They wear colors and prints. As our audience and consumers changed, we also had to change ourselves. Have you made any changes to this collection, keeping destination weddings in mind? We do not do heavy and hot fabrics. Men pay particular attention to the feel of the fabric on their skin. With that in mind, we used a lot of natural pancakes and light silks. What is Indian menswear missing and what can we expect this year? Men are not picky dressers. They want it simple and straightforward. Brands interpret [this] like boring and it is not. So what is missing is something simple and straightforward but exciting. This is what we are proposing. It’s a basic kurta, but it’s a lot more exciting with the prints, colors and our style. It’s a huge segment, and it’s going to grow dramatically in 2022. Also, for many years, women’s clothing has experienced androgyny, but men’s clothing has not. It was my way of mixing androgyny into men’s fashion. We are a constantly evolving brand. Masaba Man is priced at 9,000. houseofmasaba.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fashion/while-the-basic-kurta-got-the-masaba-treatment-for-the-festive-season-masaba-gupta-promises-more-in-menswear-this-year/article38172109.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos