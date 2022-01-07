Environmental disaster in Ghana fueled by fast fashion in western countries





While offering shoppers up to 99% off the Black Friday sale in 2019, the Boohoo-owned label has gone so far as to include a giveaway with every Black Friday sale in 2020. ‘an example of persistent manufacturing and customer desire. for new, low-cost clothing, the impact of which can be seen in places like the Kantamanto Market in Accra, Ghana, which itself is home to West Africa’s largest resale market and a recipient of a growing number of poor quality clothing. As a result, an estimated 40% of all clothing packages are thrown away, ultimately ending up in landfills or in the ocean according to The OR Foundation, NGO, US. This has made the task much more problematic for market sellers who are still trying to recoup the damage caused by the pandemic and the market fire of December 2020, which put 200 businesses at risk to generate enough profit to support themselves. of their families. The number of clothes purchased has almost quintupled over the past three decades, given the emergence of fast fashion. Every week, 15 million used clothes arrive in Accra from the UK, Europe, the US and Australia, filling the city’s huge retail market. As quoted by DW, the goods that are coming in now really have an impact on our business, ”said one seller, noting that these cheap, low-quality goods cannot be resold in the market. This has led to more clothes being thrown away than ever before. Fast fashion in Western countries sustains an unnoticed ‘salvage market’ in which garment waste is sent to other countries where it fill markets, clutter beaches and submerge landfills causing ecological disaster fueled by fast. fashion, but on the other side of the globe. “Anything they can’t sell in their thrift stores ends up in the ‘salvage’ market,” GOLD Foundation co-founder and director Liz Ricketts told CBS News. In addition, abandoned clothes are washed on the country’s shores after being thrown into the sea. According to United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Roberta Annan, this is a calamity that awaits marine life. “You won’t be able to take it out. You have to dig. He was buried, she told DW. Some of those items are made from polyester and synthetic materials, which end up in the canal and stifle the market for aquatic life and clothing, Annan added. With a limited supply of quality second-hand clothing and a growing supply of disposable clothing, Ghanaians are under pressure to do precisely what they are told not to happen when we have donated our unwanted items. They travel hundreds of kilometers just to be thrown away, never seeing their supposed second life. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/environmental-catastrophe-in-ghana-fuelled-by-fast-fashion-in-western-countries-4632296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

